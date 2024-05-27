Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr respond to claims that Kylian Mbappe is joining Real Madrid

Real Madrid stars Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. have shared their thoughts on Kylian Mbappe potentially joining the club this summer. The Frenchman is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires on June 30.

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid ever since his AS Monaco days back in 2017. He eventually joined PSG and was heavily linked in 2022 with his contract expiring. However, he signed a two-year deal, which will now expire this summer.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, all the formalities between Kylian Mbappe and Los Blancos are done and only the announcement is pending. In a recent interview, Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham were asked about the Frenchman's potential arrival.

Vinicus said (via Madrid Xtra):

"I hope he decides his future soon. I always want to play with the best players in the world.”

Meanwhile, Bellingham answered:

“Who wouldn't like to play with him?”

Kylian Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world in recent years. He is PSG's all-time top scorer with 256 goals in 308 games along with 108 assists. He helped the Parisians win the Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de France this season.

Real Madrid stars Jude Bellingham and Vinicius among Ballon d'Or favorites alongside Kylian Mbappe

The Ballon d'Or 2024 is set to be a close affair with arguably no clear winner recognizable so far. Harry Kane has arguably fallen off in the race despite winning the European Golden Shoe (36 goals) as Bayern Munich went trophyless.

The Real Madrid duo of Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham are considered by many as the frontrunners. The Brazilian winger has contributed 23 goals and 11 assists in 38 games across competitions this season, while Bellingham has one more assist in three more games.

Real Madrid have won the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana. They could add the UEFA Champions League trophy by beating Borussia Dortmund in the final on June 1. Meanwhile, Vinicius will be competing with Brazil in the Copa America this summer while Bellingham will feature in UEFA Euro 2024 with England.

Another candidate for the 2024 Ballon d'Or is Kylian Mbappe. He has scored 44 goals and provided 10 assists in 48 games across competitions for PSG, helping them win the Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France. He will also compete at the Euros with France, who are widely considered the favorites to lift the trophy.