"Judging Lionel Messi by goals is the biggest crime"- Fans refer to PSG superstar as the greatest playmaker of all time" after hat-trick of assists

Football fans around the world heaped praise on PSG forward Lionel Messi after his hat-trick of assists in PSG's victory over Clermont Foot in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The Argentine forward has been heavily criticized this season for his lack of goals, and was slammed by PSG fans for his performances in the club's 3-2 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid over two legs in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino's side headed into their game on Saturday on the back of a 5-1 victory over Lorient. Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe were all on the scoresheet in that game. The trio once again produced impressive performances this weekend as they helped their side claim a 6-1 win over Clermont Foot.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe scored hat-tricks whilst Lionel Messi registered three assists on the night. A number of football fans believe the Argentine forward should not be judged by his goalscoring numbers as he is the 'greatest playmaker of all time'.

"Judging Messi by goals is the biggest crime in the history of football", said a fan on Twitter.

"The greatest playmaker of all-time."

Lionel Messi joined PSG on a free transfer after his contract expired with Barcelona last summer. The Argentine was expected to team up with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and lead the French giants to an elusive Champions League title this season.

Despite being unable to lead the club past the round of 16 stage of the competition, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has helped PSG climb to the top of the Ligue 1 table. He has scored 3 goals and provided 11 assists in 19 league appearances for Pochettino's side.

Mbappe's partnership with Lionel Messi and Neymar could result in the Frenchman extending his contract with PSG

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe's future has been one of the most talked about topics in the world of football in recent months. The 23-year-old's contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of the season, and he has so far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club.

According to Marca, the Frenchman has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid this summer. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner could, however, reconsider his future due to the impressive partnership he has formed with Lionel Messi and Neymar in recent weeks.

The trio struggled to form a relationship during the first half of the season, but seem to be thriving together at the moment. Mbappe could therefore opt to extend his deal with PSG in order to stay at the French capital and play alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar.

