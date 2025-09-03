Jules Kounde changes stance on who among Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele should win 2025 Ballon d’Or with latest claim

Barcelona and France defender Jules Kounde has shared a changed opinion on who should win the Ballon d'Or this year between Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele. The pair of forwards are the leading candidates for the prestigious award after enjoying an impressive season for club and country.

Kounde spoke at a press conference ahead of a return to international action with France, backtracking on claims he made in August. The France international shared that he hopes the best man wins, as he thinks both players are deserving of the honour. He said (via GOAL);

"I've already answered, I'll do it again. Both deserve it. They had an extraordinary season, with trophies to boot. Being teammates with both, it's difficult. I'm not the one voting, and there are arguments for both. I'm very happy to be with Lamine, to see how he's carrying us. Ousmane has reached a kind of fullness, he's playing his best football, with the statistics. May the best man win."

Back in August, Jules Kounde shared that he sees Spain international Yamal as the most deserving of the contenders for the award this year. The versatile defender plays with the teenager at club level and is teammates with Dembele with the national team.

Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal were among the 30-man shortlist of nominees for the Ballon d'Or that was revealed last month. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star helped his club win a treble, as well as the UEFA Super Cup, while Yamal helped Barcelona to win three domestic titles in Spain.

Lamine Yamal shares thoughts on 2025 Ballon d'Or

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has spoken about his opinion on this year's Ballon d'Or following his nomination for the award. The 18-year-old forward was nominated alongside 29 other players for the gong after enjoying a fine season for club and country.

In an interview related from the Spanish national team camp via Barca Universal, Yamal admitted that he, like every other player, hopes to win the award. He pointed out that merely being in the conversation at his age is brilliant, but he remains hopeful of winning.

“As a team, winning the Champions League with Barça would be incredible, and individually, every player wants to win the Ballon d’Or, and anyone who tells you otherwise is lying. Being there at 18 is something to be valued, and I hope it happens.”

Lamine Yamal ended the 2024-25 season with 18 goals and 21 assists across all competitions for Barcelona, winning LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana. He has two goals and two assists in three appearances this season, continuing his fine form for his club.

