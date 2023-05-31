Jules Kounde sends stern transfer message amid rumors of Barcelona exit this summer

Jules Kounde has quashed any rumors of leaving La Liga champions Barcelona in the summer.

Speaking to beIN Sports, the French defender reiterated his interest to stay with the Catalan giants beyond this season.

He said:

"So that it remains clear...my future? I will stay at Barcelona, of course."

Reports arose in Spain that suggested Kounde was unhappy with his role at the club. The 24-year-old, naturally a central defender, was regularly played at right-back by manager Xavi, which led to a strained relationship between the two.

Both player and manager have denied these rumors. Xavi dismissed the reports, saying in an interview with Sport:

"It is that there has been no case. It has been more a matter of the press. In fact, I had a conversation with Koundé a week ago with no problems. It is true that he is more comfortable as a centre-back than as a winger."

The Barcelona manager added:

"They also made me play as a pivot and I was more comfortable later on, but many times I had to play as a pivot due to team circumstances and that was the conversation. I know you are central Jules, but due to circumstances of the script and the team has adapted very well."

Kounde was rumored to be on the radar of different Premier League, with Catalan outlet El Nacional reporting that Liverpool had made an offer for the player.

The defender joined the Blaugrana from Sevilla in the previous summer window for a fee of around €50 million.

Barcelona manager makes interesting claim on Joao Cancelo transfer

Xavi claims Manchester City prevented Joao Cancelo from joining Barcelona.

Barcelona manager Xavi opened up regarding the team's interest in Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo during the January transfer window. The Spaniard claimed that the teams had come to an agreement over a loan deal but the Cityzens eventually pulled out of the deal.

Speaking to TV3, he said:

“We wanted Cancelo. They offered him to us and we gave the OK. In the end they tell us that Manchester City do not want him to come to Barça. That is true."

Cancelo eventually ended up joining Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich on a short-term loan deal for the remainder of the season. The German side have an option to buy for £60 million but Sky Sports report they are unlikely to activate it.

The Portugal international is set to be on the market once again in the upcoming summer. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that apart from the Catalan giants, the full-back could be in line for a shock move to Arsenal.

