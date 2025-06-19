Julian Alvarez makes feelings clear about Franco Mastantuono after Argentine wonderkid decided to join Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez shared his thoughts about his young compatriot Franco Mastantuono joining his club's crosstown rivals Real Madrid. The 17-year-old has been signed by Los Blancos this summer on a reported six-year deal worth €63.2 million.

Mastantuono, the most expensive transfer in Argentine history (as per SI), will arrive in Madrid in August, when he turns 18. He's currently in action at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup, where Alvarez's Atletico are also participating.

Although the teenager didn't score in River's 3-1 win over Urawa Reds on Tuesday, he showed glimpses of his potential and was involved in the build-up to one of the goals. Lavishing praise on the youngter, Alvarez said (as per Madrid Xtra):

"Franco Mastantuono is an incredible kid. He has impressive qualities, and a lot ahead of him. I wish him the best and hope he's very happy."

Mastantuono registered an impressive three dribbles and won 10 duels. He's next expected to be in action against Madrid legend Sergio Ramos' Monterrey on Saturday (June 21).

Meanwhile, Atvarez's Atletico open their Club World Cup campaign against Seattle Sound on Thursday at Lumen Field, Seattle.

Real Madrid boss shares thoughts about Franco Mastantuono

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso

New Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is also all praise for the club's newest signing, Franco Mastantuono. Madrid opened their FIFA Club World Cup campaign on Wednesday with a 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal in Miami

Gonzalo Garcia and Ruben Neves scored for either side before the interval. Ahead of the game, Alonso waxed lyrical about Mastantuono as he features for River Plate in the competition.

"Regarding Franco... we're happy, because he's a kid with a fantastic present and an incredible future," he said (as per GOAL).

"His maturity translates off the pitch. I was impressed by the conversations I had with him: by his ambition and maturity. Things don't happen by chance. We're following him at River Plate, where he's taking steps that have led him to Real Madrid. He'll be very important."

Los Blancos are next in action against Pachuca on Saturday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mexican side opened their campaign with a 2-1 loss to Austria's FC Salzburg on Wednesday at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

