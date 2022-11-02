Julian Nagelsmann confirms Bayern Munich have punished player for drink driving 

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed that the club have punished Benjamin Pavard for drink driving, as per GOAL.

Pavard, 26, scored in Bayern's 2-0 win over Inter Milan on 1 November to bring his tally for the season to four goals in 18 appearances across competitions.

However, reports have emerged that the Frenchman was caught drink driving and subsequently had his license revoked, and was fined by the Bundesliga club.

Nagelsmann confirmed the rumors following the victory over Inter, telling Amazon Prime Video:

"I think the club reacted correctly. He saw the mistake. When things happen, you have to let them rest at some point. If the necessary penalty has been imposed, then that's good."

The Bavarians' sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added:

"That was eight weeks ago. We finished it on the same day or two days later. [Since then he's] made outstanding games, today he showed you what kind of player he is and played it down confidently. We've clarified that for a long time. That's why it's not worth mentioning."

Benjamin Pavard 5 @BenPavard28 🏻 Parce que 2020 a été difficile pour tout le monde et qu’il faut rester solidaire, je participe à l’opération «Noël à l’hôpital » avec l’association @assoaida pour briser l’isolement des enfants et jeunes à l’hôpital pendant les fêtes. Pour participer : noelalhopital.fr Parce que 2020 a été difficile pour tout le monde et qu’il faut rester solidaire, je participe à l’opération «Noël à l’hôpital » avec l’association @assoaida pour briser l’isolement des enfants et jeunes à l’hôpital pendant les fêtes. Pour participer : noelalhopital.fr🙏🏻🎁 https://t.co/KLQInJmk1Q

Pavard endured a difficult spell at the Allianz Arena and bravely admitted that he had suffered with depression during COVID-19 lockdowns.

He was quoted as saying (via Daily Mail):

"Like everyone else, I'm human, and even if I have a beautiful house with a gym, I needed human contact. I woke up in the mornings, I didn't have an appetite. I tried to take care of myself, to cook, to watch TV series. I don't like the word depression, but it was that."

Pavard has also dealt with pressure for a place in Nagelsmann's side following the summer arrival of Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax on a free transfer.

The Frenchman's contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2024 and he has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Pavard payed tribute to late rapper Takeoff with goal celebration in Bayern Munich's Champions League win over Inter

Pavard headed home Bayern Munich's opener

Pavard sent Bayern Munich on their way to victory at the Allianz Arena with a fine header in the 32nd minute against Simone Inzaghi's side.

The Bavarians had already secured qualification to the last 16 as group winners but managed a 2-0 win over second-placed Inter.

Pavard celebrated his goal by paying tribute to late rapper Takeoff, who was a member of US rap group Migos.

The Frenchman pulled off Takeoff's iconic dab dance move in dedication to the American who was sadly shot dead in Houston, Texas on 1 November, per CNN.

FRENCHRAPUS 🇺🇸 @FrenchRapUS 🕊️ Le footballeur Benjamin Pavard a rendu hommage à Takeoff ce soir avec le Bayern ! 🕊️ Le footballeur Benjamin Pavard a rendu hommage à Takeoff ce soir avec le Bayern ! https://t.co/xxafj4hQqU

Poll : 0 votes