Julian Nagelsmann wants Bayern Munich to sign 24-year-old Manchester United man: Reports

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has revealed that he wants Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek to play at the Allianz Arena.

Nagelsmann is trying to sign the Dutch international as Spanish giants Real Madrid are trying to poach midfielder Corentin Tolisso from Bayern Munich. Both players play in central midfield and it can be a like-for-like replacement.

Donny van de Beek joined the Premier League club in 2020 from Ajax Amsterdam for £40 million. However, the Dutch international has struggled to make his way through the Manchester United squad since his arrival at Old Trafford.

He has made just 48 appearances in all competitions for the club, most of them as a substitute. The player has expressed his frustration several times for not getting enough recognition and game time in the Premier League.

Under former United manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer, Van de Beek was sent mostly on as a substitute in the dying minutes of the game. However, he has been assured that the club wants him to stay and has plans for him under the new management of Ralf Rangnick. The midfielder has made just 12 appearances this season in all competitions, scoring once.

Rangnick has revealed that he has heard nothing from Van de Beek so far regarding a desire to leave the club. He insisted that he wants players to communicate their displeasure directly to him and not through agents. He said that if any player wishes to leave the club, he should himself show up and not communicate via agents or press.

However, it won't be a surprise if van de Beek does leave to join Bayern Munich in search of playing time.

