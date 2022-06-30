"July 7 could be the date of the announcement" - Ex-Italy international makes stunning claim on Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's next club

AS Roma are reportedly preparing a shock bid for Cristiano Ronaldo and could make the announcement on July 7. This is according to former Italy international Angelo di Livio.

The 55-year-old stated that he had spoken with reputable sources within the capital club and they told him that plans were being made to sign the Madeira native.

"I know from various sources that Roma are trying to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and July 7 could be the date of the announcement. It is an indiscretion, but it circulates insistently in the world of football. By chance I spoke with a friend who works on television and who found out about the negotiations for Cristiano from an important club manager at a dinner a few days ago.

"I know from a good source, from a very accredited person, that Roma is trying to get Cristiano Ronaldo by all means. Details will have to be ironed out, for image rights, but I know he will leave United."

The reason for the announcement date being July 7 is reportedly in line with the jersey number that has been associated with the Portugal international throughout his career.

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes met with new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly last week. Discussions were reportedly held over the possibility of the 37-year-old moving to Stamford Bridge.

The uncertainty at Manchester United puts Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford in doubt

Cristiano Ronaldo shares a special bond with Manchester United and completed an emotional return last year.

His second coming after 12 years away was seen as the final chapter of an illustrious career and a chance to improve his already iconic legacy at Old Trafford.

Things went well for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on a personal level.

Ronaldo's 24 goals in all competitions last term was below his usual standard. But it ensured that he finished as his club's highest goalscorer in a season for the 16th consecutive campaign.

However, Manchester United suffered a disastrous season on a collective level. The Red Devils had their worst performance in the Premier League era and set numerous unwanted records.

Erik ten Hag's appointment gives hope that things could turn around, but their transfer inactivity has been a cause for concern.

Ronaldo has stated his ambition to remain at Old Trafford but the uncertainty surrounding the club's project could make him reconsider his stance.

