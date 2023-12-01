Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool are taking Europa League seriously despite being contenders in the Premier League title race

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has indicated that he and his team will try to go all the way in both the UEFA Europa League and Premier League this season.

Some fans and pundits believed that the Reds may not prioritize their European duties this term after their failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Instead, they felt that Klopp's men could simply look to secure Champions League football by finishing in the top four in the league.

These claims only grew in volume after Liverpool's superb start to the Premier League season. They sit third with 28 points from 13 matches, just two behind leaders Arsenal. Some hence hinted that they may rotate their team in the Europa League to keep their players fresh to challenge for the league title.

However, Klopp has denied those claims, stating that his side will prioritize every competition they feature in this season. Speaking after the Reds' 4-0 win over LASK on Matchday 5 of the Europa League on Thursday, November 30, he said (as quoted by GOAL):

"What do you mean how much of a priority? In comparison to other competitions or whatever? Unfortunately, my career is not like this where I can choose, to be honest. I have to take what I get. When we play the competition it's the most important competition on the planet. Easy as that.

"But now we play the Premier League on Sunday and so that is then the most important competition, definitely. We want to go as far as somehow possible [in the Europa League]."

Liverpool were at their marauding best at Anfield on Thursday, thrashing LASK to secure qualification into the knockout rounds as Group E winners.

Luis Diaz (12') and Cody Gakpo (15') gave them a two-goal half-time lead before Mohamed Salah scored from the penalty spot six minutes after the break. Gakpo added his second in the second minute of stoppage time to wrap up a comfortable victory.

Liverpool will meet struggling Fulham in the Premier League this weekend

Having accomplished what they set out to do in the group stages of the Europa League with a match in hand, Liverpool's attention will now return to the Premier League. The Reds will take on Fulham at home on Sunday, December 3.

The Cottagers are in the midst of a rut, having lost each of their last three matches and five of their last six across competitions. Their last league win came back on October 7 when they defeated Sheffield United 3-1. Marco Silva's men are currently 14th with 15 points from 13 matches.

In the same fixture last season, which took place in May this year, Liverpool edged Fulham 1-0 courtesy of Mohamed Salah's 39th-minute penalty. Earlier, the two teams had drawn 2-2 at Craven Cottage on Matchday 1. Darwin Nunez and Salah scored for the visitors, while Aleksandar Mitrovic netted a brace for the hosts.