"Jurgen Klopp called it Disneyland!" - Gary Neville explains why Manchester United are 'broken on and off the pitch' in astonishing rant

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has accused the Red Devils of elevating players to a God-like status over the last few years. The Englishman believes rating stars above managers has led to the club's downfall.

The Old Trafford outfit suffered a 4-0 beating at the hands of arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Tuesday. Jurgen Klopp's side have defeated Manchester United 9-0 on aggregate in the league this term, highlighting their ongoing problems.

The Red Devils now face the risk of missing out on a top four finish in the league. They currently sit sixth in the table with 54 points from 33 matches and are three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand.

Neville, though, is of the view that Manchester United's problems are not new. The Old Trafford great feels the issues his former employers are facing now are the result of their actions on and off the pitch over the last ten years.

Evaluating the Red Devils' current situation, the Englishman recalled Klopp referring to the club as 'Disneyland' following a meeting with them before he took charge of Liverpool. Neville also pointed out how players who the Premier League giants have treated like gods have failed to perform for them. He said on Sky Sports:

"What the club have done over the last ten years… Jurgen Klopp apparently had an interview or a conversation with Manchester United, he called it ‘Disneyland’ when he spoke to [former vice-chairman] Ed Woodward."

“What Manchester United have done is they’ve brought players in with piano introductions like Alexis Sanchez or #Pogback and all the big per lava around him, Cristiano Ronaldo, they’ve elevated the player above the manager at the football club as well."

“You go to Liverpool, Chelsea or Manchester City and the manager is the primary figure at the football club. Manchester United have undermined managers over the last ten years by elevating the players into a God-like status and the players haven’t performed."

Football Daily @footballdaily



disagrees with Graeme Souness saying you can't be critical of the owners of Manchester United 🗣 "They've undermined managers over the last ten years by elevating the players to a god like status." @GNev2 disagrees with Graeme Souness saying you can't be critical of the owners of Manchester United 🗣 "They've undermined managers over the last ten years by elevating the players to a god like status."@GNev2 disagrees with Graeme Souness saying you can't be critical of the owners of Manchester United https://t.co/QElLa9sORd

Neville went on to claim that the Red Devils are broken on and off the pitch. He is also of the view that the season is over for his former employers following their 4-0 defeat to Liverpool. He said:

“There are a lot of things the players could’ve done better, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could’ve done at the start of the season, Ralf Rangnick maybe could’ve done better but fundamentally the club is broken on and off the pitch."

“The stadium’s falling apart, the training ground’s now falling back to second rate compared to the other training grounds. The owners are taking £25million out of the club when it actually needs investment and sets the culture badly from the top.”

"They're broken, they've proven that they're half decent players, Fernandes is a decent player, there are some good players out there, they've got talent, they've played at good levels and they're broken, they're done, they're finished this season."

With just five more games remaining, it remains to be seen if Ralf Rangnick and Co can claw their way back into the Premier League top four.

Manchester United bracing for major changes in the summer

The Red Devils are expected to undergo major changes ahead of the 2022-23 season. They are expected to appoint Ajax coach Erik ten Hag as their new permanent manager.

Manchester United are also tipped to make changes to their playing squad in the summer. With the likes of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones and Juan Mata on their way out of the club, new players are expected to walk through the doors at Old Trafford.

While the Red Devils are bracing for wholesale changes at the club, it remains to be seen if that will enable them to push for the top again.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer