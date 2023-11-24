Jurgen Klopp claims 'special' Mohamed Salah can improve even more ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Mohamed Salah can improve as a footballer ahead of his team's league contest at Manchester City on Saturday (November 25).

Salah, who joined Liverpool for an initial sum of £34 million from AS Roma in 2017, has been a revelation for his team in the past six years. He has helped the Anfield outfit re-establish themselves as one of the European heavyweights, guiding them to a total of seven trophies.

The 31-year-old attacker has maintained his world-class level in the ongoing 2023-24 campaign, registering a whopping 12 goals and four assists in 17 games so far. He is currently on 10 Premier League goals, three behind last season's top-scorer and City star Erling Haaland.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Klopp claimed that the Egyptian could still get better as a player over the course of time. Lavishing praise on the forward, he elaborated (h/t The Echo):

"Of course he can improve. We expect that from him. Why would he be first in the building and last out if he didn't want to improve? But he has gained experience over the years that he knows much more about the game. It's completely different to when he arrived here. He is really good with his team-mates, and the forward players most of all. He is pretty special, so long may it continue."

Salah, who has netted 198 goals and registering 83 assists in 322 appearances for Liverpool, has recently tweaked his game. He has developed his playmaking skills of late and currently leads the Premier League's big chances created tally with 11, bagging four assists so far.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk opens up on past campaign's struggles, promises to be better

When asked about his upturn of form in the ongoing season, Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk responded to reporters (h/t Yahoo Sports):

"The only thing I can influence is how I play and last year, I know I wasn't at my best. I had good games and lesser good games and I just have to perform on the pitch. I feel very good and let's see what it brings this season. I want to keep improving and I definitely feel I did."

Van Dijk, who was named the Reds' captain ahead of this season, received his fair share of scrutiny for his below-par outings past campaign. He was a shadow of his former self, being a part of a defence that conceded 47 goals in 38 league outings in the 2022-23 season.

However, the 32-year-old has regained his usual form this season. He has helped Liverpool register three clean sheets in 11 appearances across all competitions so far, providing two assists along the way.