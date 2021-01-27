Jurgen Klopp criticizes Chelsea for sacking Frank Lampard 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken out against the manner in which Chelsea dismissed Frank Lampard from his role.

Speaking at a press conference, Klopp said:

‘'That’s a really tough one, to be honest, I think that Chelsea did an incredible job in the transfer market this summer and brought in good players and things like this need time, that’s completely normal,'’

‘'It’s really harsh to make a decision that early but obviously Mr Abramovich gives you some chances with money, players, whatever but is not the most patient person in the world, obviously.’'

He also threw his weight behind Lampard and backed him to achieve success later where he would not be weighed down by the success he achieved as a Chelsea player.

‘I really feel for Frank he’s a young, really talented manager so I wish him the best, he will be fine, I’m sure, but it’s a hard one if it’s in your club and it was obviously Frank’s club.

‘But maybe good now his story’s over and he can go everywhere and be completely fresh and without any history.’

Frank Lampard recently parted ways with Chelsea after a poor run in the last month had seen the Blues slide down the table.

What next for Chelsea under new manager Thomas Tuchel?

Thomas Tuchel is the new Chelsea manager

Thomas Tuchel was appointed as the new Chelsea manager in the wake of Lampard's sacking. The 47-year-old had most recently been the manager of Paris Saint-Germain before his dismissal in December.

He had earlier managed Borussia Dortmund and Mainz 05 and earned a reputation for being one of the most tactically astute managers.

However, Thomas Tuchel has a known history of fall-outs with the club management, which does not bode well for a club with an all-encompassing board like Chelsea's.

Beyond that, his work on the dugout speaks for him and fans of the club can expect to see tactical variations that were sorely lacking under Lampard's tutelage.

His style of football also plays to the strengths of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz and bringing the best out of his compatriots ranks high on expectations from him.

With exactly half of the season to go, there is still enough time for Tuchel to turn things around at Chelsea. Whether his tenure will be successful remains to be seen but the Premier League is undoubtedly better off with the addition of another marquee manager.