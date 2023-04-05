Jurgen Klopp explains his decision to make 4 massive changes to Liverpool's starting XI against Chelsea

Ahead of their clash against Chelsea, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained why he left out key defender Virgil van Dijk from the lineup.

The German tactician also opted to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench, alongside fellow full-back Andrew Robertson.

Notably, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah have both been kept on the bench following the manager's decision to shuffle the pack after their loss to Manchester City.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣️ “Virgil [Van Dijk] is not available, some get a rest, some need a rest and a lot of players get an opportunity to show up tonight. We needed fresh legs.”



Jürgen Klopp on his team selection to face Chelsea this evening. 🗣️ “Virgil [Van Dijk] is not available, some get a rest, some need a rest and a lot of players get an opportunity to show up tonight. We needed fresh legs.”Jürgen Klopp on his team selection to face Chelsea this evening. https://t.co/XOLFwB7qix

Speaking ahead of the game, Klopp explained his reason for those four major changes (via Football Daily):

“Virgil [van Dijk] is not available, some get a rest, some need a rest and a lot of players get an opportunity to show up tonight. We needed fresh legs. That was clear. We needed a fresh mind as well.”

He added:

"It didn't work out all that well the last few weeks, so that's the moment when you have to make changes, obviously. I really hope that we can show the reaction. As a group, we have to show the reaction."

Liverpool FC @LFC



Our line-up to take on Chelsea tonight. #CHELIV TEAM NEWSOur line-up to take on Chelsea tonight. 🔴 #CHELIV TEAM NEWS 🔴Our line-up to take on Chelsea tonight.

Chelsea and Liverpool are set to lock horns

In a highly anticipated match-up, two giants of English football, Chelsea and Liverpool, will clash in a Tuesday night showdown at Stamford Bridge. The two teams come into the match on the back of demoralizing defeats that have put them under immense pressure.

The hosts, Chelsea, were handed a 2-0 defeat by Aston Villa in their last match, which followed a decent run of form under Graham Potter. However, the international break seemed to have disrupted their momentum, and Aston Villa took full advantage of their woes.

Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

This saw Potter receive the sack, as the defeat did little to improve his standing with the club's hierarchy. The Blues have only managed to win one of their last five Premier League matches at home, and their fans will be hoping for a change in fortunes against their old rivals.

Liverpool, on the other hand, were humiliated by Manchester City, who handed them a 4-1 thrashing. Jurgen Klopp's side have now lost their last three matches, all of which have come on the road.

The Reds have struggled away from home in recent times, losing five of their last seven Premier League away games. Klopp will be hoping that his team can turn their fortunes around and get back to winning ways.

Chelsea will be hoping that their home advantage and the support of their fans can help them secure a much-needed victory. Liverpool will be looking to spoil the party and come away with three points.

Poll : 0 votes