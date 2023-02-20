Jurgen Klopp explains why Liverpool lost the 2022 UCL final to Real Madrid

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to the press ahead of the team's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Real Madrid on February 21. The fixture is a rematch of the final of the last edition, which saw Los Blancos beat Klopp's men.

Speaking about last year's final, he said:

"I think I was told after the final Carlo said he knew we'd exactly what we'd do. But we should have won that game. Carlo is the most relaxed manager I have ever met in my life. I respect him a lot, I admire him a lot. They have a world-class team and brought in super exciting young players."

He added:

"I don't think you can make this team panic. The chances we had, the saves they had to make. What held us back a little, it was a final. We weren't adventurous enough."

The final was a closely contested game, with Vinicius Junior's 59th-minute strike proving to be the difference. Liverpool had a lot of chances but they could not get past Thibaut Courtois, who had an amazing game.

The Reds will be going into Tuesday's game with a lot of confidence. Although they have had a poor season by their standards, they are beginning to find their form with two consecutive wins in the Premier League.

With new signings Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez getting up to speed, Klopp will be optimistic about his team's chances of securing a positive result at home. He will also be buoyed by the return of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino from injury.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, will miss Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni. However, the return of Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois will serve as good news for Carlo Ancelotti.

Liverpool transfer target yet to agree contract extension

Mason Mount could leave Chelsea for Merseyside.

Reported Liverpool target and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has not signed a contract extension with the Blues. The Englishman, whose contract expires in the summer of 2024, has rejected many offers from the west London side, according to journalist David Ornstein.

Chelsea are keen on extending Mount's stay at Stamford Bridge. However, Ornstein reports that the club are looking to avoid contracts heading into their last year and thus could be convinced to sell the player.

The Reds have struggled to get consistent play from their midfield this season, with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho enduring poor spells.

Teenager Stefan Bajcetic's emergence has proved a positive sign for Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool will still be interested in bringing a midfielder into the team for next season. They have already been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

Mount has registered three goals and six assists in 31 appearances across competitions this season.

