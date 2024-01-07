Jurgen Klopp explains reason for Virgil van Dijk's absence for Liverpool's FA Cup fixture against Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil van Dijk is dealing with illness so he will miss Liverpool's FA Cup third-round clash against Arsenal today (January 7).

Van Dijk was a surprising omission from Klopp's matchday squad to face the Gunners. This season, the Dutch defender has been an ever-present at the heart of the Merseysiders' defense, making 20 games across competitions.

However, the 32-year-old will miss Liverpool's encounter with Arsenal in the FA Cup. Klopp confirmed that the Netherlands international is ill (via TheAnfieldTalk):

"Virgil is Ill. We will see how he feels tomorrow. We need to see if he can make the next one. But today was no chance."

Van Dijk's absence has led Klopp to shuffle his deck in defense. Ibrahima Konate is joined by rising star Jarell Quansah in the Merseysiders' backline.

Liverpool are on a fine run which has seen them go five games unbeaten, and Van Dijk has been key. He's helped his side keep six clean sheets and has chipped in with three-goal contributions.

Klopp's men face an Arsenal side who are licking their wounds after disastrous defeats to West Ham United and Fulham in the league. Those setbacks saw Arteta's side drop down to fourth, surrendering top spot to today's visitors at the Emirates.

Van Dijk expects Liverpool youngster Jarell Quansah to only get better amid a breakout season

Jarell Quansah has broken into Liverpool's first team.

Quansah comes in as Van Dijk's replacement amid a stellar campaign for the three-cap England U21 international. He was handed his senior debut by Klopp in August when he came off the bench in a 2-1 win against Newcastle United in the league.

The 20-year-old has since made 14 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep five clean sheets. He's also chipped in with three goal contributions, including a goal in the UEFA Europa League.

Van Dijk expects Quansah to have a bright future at Liverpool. He waxed lyrical about the Reds defender (via The Athletic):

"Jarell has dealt outstandingly well with every challenge that’s come his way so far. He’s only 20 years old, he’s still growing. As a centre-half, you get better with experience."

Quansah is already staking a claim to being the long-term replacement for Van Dijk. The Dutchman feels the English youngster is performing consistently at the highest level at such a young age:

“I was never this far, doing it consistently — like Ibou (Konate) and Jarell — when I was that young. He just has to keep going."

Quansah rose through the youth ranks at Anfield, earning plaudits during his time playing for the club's U21s. He's also earned three caps for England's U21s, and many expect him to eventually make the step up to the Three Lions' senior team.