Jurgen Klopp gives honest opinion on penalty decision in Liverpool's draw against Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp has slammed the referee's decision to deny Liverpool a late penalty during their 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, March 10.

The contentious incident occurred during second-half stoppage between City's Jeremy Doku and Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. After an attacking corner for the Reds, Doku tried to clear a bouncing ball with his foot but caught Mac Allister on the chest after making slight contact with the ball.

The Liverpool players and Anfield faithful erupted in calls for a penalty, but on-field referee Michael Oliver waived away those claims and was backed-up by VAR.

After the game, Jurgen Klopp voiced his displeasure with the decision, particularly with VAR's lack of interference. He told Sky Sports (via Standard):

“Isn’t [VAR] there for just making the right decision and not thinking about how high the bar is to overturn it to find the right decision? This situation, in all positions across the pitch, is 100 per cent a foul and a yellow card. He hit the ball but only because his foot is [high]."

The Liverpool manager went on to criticise people who would disagree about the penalty, name-dropping former referee Mike Dean. He added:

“You will find people... did you appoint Mike Dean, is he working for Sky? Congratulations that’s a great appointment by the way. He will find something and all the others as well. This is a penalty for all football people on the planet, it’s a penalty. If you think it’s not one then maybe you’re not a football person.”

Manchester City opened the scoring through John Stones in the 23rd minute before Alexis Mac Allister equalised from the penalty spot in the 50th minute. The Reds had multiple opportunities to secure all three points in the second half, but couldn't capitalize on any of them.

Gary Neville praises Liverpool's Andrew Robertson for impressive piece of play against Manchester City

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson started the game on the bench but was introduced in place of youngster Conor Bradley in the 61st minute. After just 10 minutes on the pitch, Robertson set up a fantastic opportunity for striker Darwin Nunez. He put in a beautiful cross that left City's defense reeling temporarily.

City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega made a brilliant point-blank save to deny the Uruguayan forward.

While commentating on the game for Sky Sports, Gary Neville expressed his amazement at Robertson's crossing skills. The Manchester United legend said (via TBR Football):

“What a ball from Robertson. Sensational cross. This is the Ortega save. It’s a wonderful ball from Andy Robertson. In between centre-backs and goalkeeper, perfect for Nunez.”