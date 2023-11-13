Jurgen Klopp hails 'exceptional' Liverpool attacker for 'connecting the game' in 3-0 Brentford win

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hailed attacker Darwin Nunez for his performance in the 3-0 Premier League home win over Brentford on Sunday.

Nunez, 24, wasn't one of the scorers on the night but in an impressive shift in the attacking. In the 39th minute, he played in his strike partner Mohamed Salah to open the scoring, and there would be no looking back for the Reds from there.

Having squandered an opportunity to double the lead on the cusp of half-time, Salah made no mistake in the 62nd minute, getting played on by Kostas Tsimkas. Twelve minutes later, Tsimkas was the provider again, this time to Diogo Jota, s the Reds extended their perfect home record this season.

Three days after a 3-2 UEFA League defeat at Toulouse, Klopp's side produced the perfect response. The German manager said (as per ECHO), singling out Nunez for praise:

“In all the moments, we could keep the ball on the ground, and we could play football, with Darwin (Nunez) connecting the game for us exceptionally. We were super dangerous.

“We scored wonderful goals, to be honest, and it was a really good performance against one of the most difficult opponents you can face.”

The three points took the Reds to second place in the standings, a point behind Manchester City (28) after 12 games.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hails 'exceptional' Mohamed Salah

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has had an impressive season. On Sunday, the Egyptian bagged his ninth and tenth league goals of the campaign in the resounding home win over Brentford.

Acknowledging the qualities of Salah, Klopp said that the player had a fabulous outing against two taller centre-backs. The German elaborated (as per the Reds' website):

"Exceptional. Just an exceptional player. He played a super game today. We all know how difficult it is against these two tall centre-backs, two players around him and all these kind of things ... and scoring two goals.

"We had so many good moments in the first half, where we scored, but it was offside and things like that. Then, in that moment, the composure for the first goal is insane. There is no doubt when the ball is in that area (that) in the end you see it on the scoresheet. A pretty special player."

Salah, 31, has 12 goals and four assists in 17 games across competitions this season. Ten of those goals and all four assists have come in 12 league outings, with the attacker starting each time.