'Best I've worked with'- Liverpool among frontrunners to Robert Lewandowski

Liverpool are reportedly the frontrunners to sign Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski. The Poland international has been heavily linked with a move away from Bayern in recent months as rumuors of his desire to seek a new challenge have resurfaced.

According to Fichajes, Jurgen Klopp has requested Liverpool's hierarchy to target the signing of Robert Lewandowski next summer. Klopp recently described Lewandowski as 'an absolute machine'. The duo share a close relationship, thanks to their days together at Borussia Dortmund, and could be set for a reunion at Anfield next summer.

Jurgen Klopp picked Robert Lewandowski as the best player he has ever worked with in a recent interview, ahead of the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Marco Reus.

"Robert Lewandowski. It would actually be unfair to say that about any other player than Lewy. What he made out of his potential, how he pushed himself to become the player he is today, that's extraordinary,' Klopp told SportBild.

Robert Lewandowski, in turn, has described Jurgen Klopp as a 'father figure' in an interview with The Player's Tribune. He revealed that the Liverpool boss played a key role in developing him into the striker he has become today.

"Jurgen Klopp was not only a father figure to me, as a coach he was like the 'bad' teacher. And I mean that in the best sense of the word. He was not content to let you be a B student, you know? Jurgen wanted A+ students. He didn't want it for him. He wanted it for you. He taught me so much," said Lewandowski.

Liverpool are in desperate need of a top-quality striker. The Reds failed to sign a striker to provide cover and competition to Roberto Firmino. So Klopp has been forced to deploy Diogo Jota as a makeshift no. 9 on a number of occasions this season.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski has continued his sensational goal-scoring form, scoring ten goals in just six appearances in all competitions for Bayern Munich this season.

Liverpool are likely to face heavy competition from Manchester City for the services of Robert Lewandowski

Despite being dubbed the 'frontrunner' for the signature of Robert Lewandowski, Liverpool will be wary of competition from Manchester City for the Bayern Munich striker.

Robert Lewandowski spent two seasons with Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich, during which time, they won two Bundesligas and a DFB Pokal together. City are currently lacking a top-quality forward after failing to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Guardiola could, therefore, be keen to reunite with Robert Lewandowski at the Etihad Stadium. Jurgen Klopp will, however, look to use his close relationship with the Polish striker to persuade him to make the switch to Anfield.

