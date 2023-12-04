Jurgen Klopp joins Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson in Premier League milestone after Liverpool's 4-3 win over Fulham

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has joined Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger in becoming the third manager to have eight or more consecutive years with 20+ league wins.

That comes after the Reds secured a dramatic 4-3 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday (December 3). The Reds were 3-2 down in the dying moments before Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold scored late goals to secure the three points.

The victory against the Cottagers meant that Jurgen Klopp has 20 Premier League wins in the calendar year. This is the eighth straight year he has achieved this feat since his first full year at Anfield in 2016.

According to brfootball, Wenger has the most consecutive years with 20 or more league wins (13), from 1998 to 2010. Arsenal won three Premier League titles in that period, including their 'Invincibles' 2003-04 campaign.

Klopp is tied on eight consecutive years with Sir Alex Ferguson. The Scottish tactician achieved the feat between 2005 and 2012 where Manchester United won the league titles in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2011.

Meanwhile, Klopp guided Liverpool to 11 wins in the Premier League in the 2022-23 at the start of the year. He has won nine of 14 games in the 2023-24 season, with the Reds being second in the standings with 31 points, trailing leaders Arsenal by two points after .

Jurgen Klopp has won every trophy as Liverpool manager

Jurgen Klopp will go down as one of the most successful managers in Liverpool's illustrious history. The former Borussia Dortmund tactician has won very trophy available since joining the Merseysiders in 2015.

Klopp's first trophy with the Reds was the 2019 UEFA Champions League, which they won by beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final in Madrid. A year later, he guided Liverpool to their first Premier League title and first league title since 1990.

In between the Champions League and Premier League triumphs, Liverpool also won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp helped his side win the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup in the 2021-22 season. The Reds beat Chelsea in both finals on penalties.