Jurgen Klopp makes frustration clear with reaction to Liverpool star repeating same mistake during defeat against Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was unhappy with Andrew Robertson's error during Saturday's (April 1) Premier League clash against Manchester City. Robertson pressed too hard in the build-up to Julian Alvarez's goal, leaving a gaping hole in the defense.

As soon as Robertson came up to press, Klopp could be seen holding his hands on his head on the touchline. The goal from Alvarez helped the Cityzens restore parity after Mohamed Salah gave the visitors an early lead.

Jamie Carragher was also unhappy with Robertson's role in the build-up to Alvarez's goal. The former central defender tweeted:

"Andy Robertson goes chasing into midfield & leaves his man, it happens a lot. (CL final) You can’t always press!"

Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, and Jack Grealish also got their names on the scoresheet to secure a 4-1 win for the defending champions. They currently have 64 points from 28 matches.

Liverpool had a horrific defensive showing during the City clash. Joleon Lescott criticized Virgil van Dijk on BT Sport during half-time, saying:

“Then Van Dijk, he needs to isolate Mahrez but from then on, Gundogan’s pass, Jack’s weighted pass then Alvarez just finds himself in huge amounts of space which is strange from Liverpool. Again, the goal from a defensive perspective is pretty poor.”

The Reds are sixth in the standings, with 42 points from 27 games. They are seven points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted to the loss against Manchester City

The defeat against Manchester City was a tough pill to swallow for Liverpool. Despite taking an early lead, they broke down like a house of cards during the second half.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Klopp pointed out the same thing when asked to share his take on the game. He said (via the Reds' official website):

"The obvious, I would say. The obvious, what everybody could see. The first half was OK, not just because of the result but because of the performance as well."

He added:

"You have to defend City in the moments where you have the opportunity to do so. If you are too deep, too passive or whatever, then they use that immediately. That was for 2-1... 3-1 [was] super quick after how I remember it, and I have to watch it back obviously, we have a three or four versus one situation against Grealish, but in the end nobody has a challenge and the ball arrives in the box again. They can finish by taking the rebound. Then you saw what happened."

Liverpool will return to action on April 5 as they take on Chelsea in a Premier League away clash.

