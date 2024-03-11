Jurgen Klopp makes interesting Pep Guardiola friendship claim, reveals wife Ulla's reaction to Liverpool vs Manchester City clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has opened up on his chat with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, asserting both should be friends after their respective careers, after a 1-1 draw this Sunday.

Klopp's side, who held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium earlier this campaign, bounced back from a goal down at Anfield on March 10. They went behind to John Stones' goal before Alexis Mac Allister secured a point with a 50th-minute penalty kick.

At a post-match press conference, Klopp was queried to shed light on his chat with Guardiola after their last meeting in the Premier League. He responded (h/t Echo):

"First of all it is private. [I said] that we both respect each other a lot and that after our career, we somehow become friends. He's a golfer, I am not. But he is Spanish and might play padel... we will play padel, we will speak and have great talks about sensational football games and incredible stuff. We said it a lot but we respect this a lot, but the words we speak to each other [are private]."

When asked if the quality of Liverpool's most-recent clash would make him rethink his decision of leaving the Reds, the 56-year-old replied:

"No, no, I saw, especially in the stadium, a lot of incredible games that's nothing to do with my decision. Obviously I didn't explain well enough so far. So maybe at one point, I will try it again but not today. But these games, good games, great games, I met my missus [Ulla Sandrock] after the game and she was completely buzzing, so it must be good fun to watch from the stands as well."

During their clash against Manchester City, Liverpool relished 53% possession and completed 490 passes with 84% accuracy. They registered 19 shots to the visitors' 10 with both keeping six of them on target.

Jurgen Klopp opines on penalty decision in Liverpool's draw against Manchester City

In the eighth minute of injury time in their 1-1 league draw against Manchester City, Liverpool were denied a controversial penalty call. Jeremy Doku kicked Alexis Mac Allister in the chest inside his own box, but the hosts were not offered a last-minute penalty at Anfield.

Following the end of the contest, Jurgen Klopp was asked to share his thoughts on the incident involving Doku and Mac Allister. He replied to Sky Sports (h/t Mirror):

"Anywhere else on the pitch that is a 100% foul, and it's a yellow card. He hits the ball, and only because his foot is up, he kicks him. You will find people, like Mike Dean, is he working for Sky Sports? Great appointment by the way but he and others will find something... [but] it's a penalty for all football people on the planet. If you don't think so, maybe you're not a football person."

Liverpool, who finished fifth last campaign, are second in the 2023-24 league table with 64 points from 28 matches. They will next face Sparta Prague in their Europa League last-16 second leg tie on March 14.