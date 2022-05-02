Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool superstar who’d start for ‘each team in the world’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Thiago Alcantara would start for 'each team in the world', including Spain, due to his current form.

Alcantara joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich for £20 million in 2020. He arrived with a weight of expectations due to his unbelievable passing prowess and burgeoning trophy cabinet .

He won four La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey and a Champions League with Barcelona. At Bayern, he won seven consecutive Bundesliga titles, four DFB Pokals and a Champions League.

The midfielder, though, endured a slow start to life at Liverpool, with many attributing his struggles to his lack of physicality and mobility. However, the Spaniard has come into his own this season.

He produced game-winning performances against Manchester United in the Premier League and Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League semifinals first leg last week. Heaping praise on Alcantara, Klopp said:

"In the shape he is in now, he'd play in each team in the world and for Spain as well," said Klopp as per Anfield Watch."

His experience could prove to be a major asset for Liverpool, who are chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season. The Reds are one points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with four games left.

They are in pole position to progress to the UEFA Champions League final, thanks to their 2-0 win over Villarreal in the semifinals first leg. Jurgen Klopp's side will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 14, having already won the Carabao Cup against the same opponents earlier this year.

Liverpool likely to sign young midfielder this summer

FC Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Liverpool are expected to sign a young midfielder this summer, as Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner are on the wrong side of 30.

According to the Express, the Reds are interested in teenage sensation Jude Bellingham this summer. The midfielder has evolved into one of the biggest young prospects in Europe since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

The 18-year-old's consistent performances last season earned him a place in England's squad for Euro 2020. There, he became the youngest player to represent the Three Lions at a major tournament. He has continued his impressive form this season, scoring 6 goals in 42 appearances for BvB.

Bellingham could return to England to one of the top clubs shortly. The youngster's energy, tenacity and work rate make him the ideal transfer target for Klopp.

