Jurgen Klopp provides fitness update on 4 Liverpool stars ahead of UEL clash against Atalanta

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has shared the fitness update of four players ahead of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg at home to Atalanta on Thursday (April 11).

The Reds are coming off a 2-2 Premier League draw at Manchester United to slip to second in the standings, behind Arsenal on goal difference after 31 games. Klopp's side led at half-time through a Luis Diaz strike before Mohamed Salah's 84th-minute equaliser from the spot forced a share of the spoils.

Ahead of the midweek clash with Atalanta, three injured players - Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Stefan Bajcetic - have returned to training. Klopp said about the trio (as per James Pierce):

"What it means for tomorrow, I don't know yet. Stefan is different, as he was out for longer."

Jota, 27, hasn't played the last 11 games across competitions due to a knee collateral ligament tear.

Alexander-Arnold, 25, has missed the last 14 games due to a torn lateral knee ligament. Goalkeeper Alisson, 31, has missed the last 12 games due to a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Bajcetic, 19, has played just twice all season and has been out of action due to calf injury, missing 41 games across competitions.

None of the aforementioned quartet is expected to feature during the Atalanta game, though, as per BBC.

"It's not personal for me" - Liverpool boss on wanting to win the Europa League

Liverpool are looking to win the UEFA Europa League, the only competition they haven't won under their outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds faltered in the final, losing 2-1 to Sevilla, in their only appearance in the competition under their current boss. But for Klopp, it's business as usual, as he doesn't see the Europa League as the missing piece of the jigsaw.

"It's not personal for me; it's for us," he said (as per BBC). "Eight years ago when we played in Basel and lost against Sevilla it was not a great start - but (it was) the start for many other things."

The Reds are in the midst of a superb campaign, as they seek their first league title in four years, having won the EFL Cup in January.

