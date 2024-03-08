Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on 2 key Liverpool stars ahead of crucial PL clash against Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate ahead of his side's clash against Manchester City on Sunday (10 March).

The German manager confirmed that Gomez will be available for selection while Konate's fitness is yet to be determined. The Merseysiders thrashed Sparta Praha 5-1 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (7 March). Gomez and Konate featured in the starting XI.

The Englishman was withdrawn at half-time for Conor Bradley, causing speculation over his fitness. Klopp has played down fears, insisting that Gomez was merely taken off to be rested as a part of squad rotation.

The German boss said during the pre-match press conference (via the Echo):

"Joe Gomez is fine. Played a lot, rotation."

Meanwhile, Konate pulled up with an injury in the Europa League tie while running back to defend and was substituted for Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk in the 50th minute.

While Klopp stated that it was merely a precautionary measure after the game, the French center-back could miss his side's crunch top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City this weekend.

Klopp said:

"Ibou [Konate] I don't know. He was rather positive last night, thought he made the right decision at the moment but it doesn't mean a lot unfortunately. He will have a scan definitely and I don't have the results yet. Others are fine."

Liverpool have suffered through an injury crisis this season, with first-team players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, and Curtis Jones spending time on the sidelines, attending to various fitness issues.

"I am excited about the game" - Jurgen Klopp previews Liverpool vs Manchester City

Liverpool's upcoming fixture against Manchester City could have major implications for the title race. The Merseysiders currently lead the Premier League by a point over the reigning English champions.

A win in their upcoming clash would see Klopp's side move four points clear of City at the top of the table. Previewing the fixture, Klopp admitted his excitement to see the two English giants face off at Anfield.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss said during his pre-match press conference:

"Ths game has got so many aspects and we have about 48 hours to prepare for it. We try to give the right info and I am excited about the game and that we can play it in the situation we are in. Much better than previous ones, we know we are good, we know they are good, so let's play the game."

Liverpool have an unfavorable recent head-to-head record against Manchester City, recording four losses, four draws, and only two wins in their last 10 Premier League encounters.