Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on 3 Liverpool stars ahead of Premier League clash against West Ham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given an update on the availability of Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, and Ibrahima Konate ahead of his side's clash with West Ham United.

The Reds face West Ham at the London Stadium tomorrow (April 26) looking to keep their winning momentum going. Klopp's side beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 last Saturday after previously thrashing Leeds United 6-1.

Firmino suffered an injury blow in training last week and missed his side's win over Forest. Klopp has ruled the Brazilian forward out of the clash with the Hammers (via Liverpool Echo):

"This week, no. I hope by the end of the week he (Firmino) is closer."

He then touched on Keita's recovery. The Guinean midfielder last featured in a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in February:

"If everything goes well he could be in partial training today. Not in team training yet. He has his own programme. Much closer."

The German coach then revealed that the club were doing fitness tests on Konate before traveling to London:

"We have to see. We will use the full time. Ibou, we need to see how it is with him. At the moment I'm rather positive but that doesn't mean a lot."

Liverpool are in the midst of a top-four race although their chances of sealing UEFA Champions League football are unlikely. They sit seventh in the league, nine points off the top four with seven games remaining.

The Merseysiders face a West Ham side that have been in resurgent form, rising up the table. David Moyes' side sit 13th and beat Bournemouth 4-0 last Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's former side Borussia Dortmund keen on Liverpool target Conor Gallagher

Dortmund join the Reds in the race for Gallagher.

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Klopp's former side have added the Englishman to their shortlist for the summer.

Gallagher is tipped to leave Stamford Bridge with a fee of around €50 million (£45 million) being touted for his signature. The midfielder has failed to establish himself as a starter for the Blues. He has started 15 of 38 games across competitions, scoring two goals and contributing one assist.

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a new midfielder this summer. However, they won't be signing Jude Bellingham as Dortmund's £100 million price tag has led to them cooling their interest.

Gallagher is one of many alternatives for the Reds as they look to bolster their midfield. Klopp is also an admirer of the Englishman's Chelsea teammate Mason Mount.

