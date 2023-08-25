Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on 4 key Liverpool stars ahead of Newcastle fixture

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on four of his first-team stars ahead of his side's PL clash against Newcastle United this weekend.

The Reds will travel to face Eddie Howe's men at St. James' Park and will be aiming to secure crucial points during the encounter.

Liverpool have so far picked up four points out of a possible six in their opening two games of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign. The Reds played out a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on matchday one and secured a hard-fought 3-1 win away to AFC Bournemouth last weekend.

Next up for the Merseyside gaints will be an away game against Newcastle United. Ahead of the clash this Sunday (August 27), head coach Klopp spoke to the press about his side's preparation.

The German tacticain has also provided an injury update concerning four of his first-team stars. They include vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara and French defender Ibrahima Konate. He said ( via Liverpoolecho):

"Trent, yes (he's okay). Thiago and Curtis from Monday on. Ibou (Konate) is a doubt. Playing for 30+ minutes with 10 men didn't help."

Klopp further confirmed that Konate has sustained a musle injury, but didn't state how long the 24-year-old French international will be out with the injury.

It will be interesting to see how the Reds will perform against a very resilient Newcastle United side. Klopp's men are currently sixth on the log, while Newcastle United are eighth, on three points, after two games.

Liverpool manager provides update on Mohamed Salah transfer links from Saudi Arabia

Mohamed Salah is currently the subject of strong transfer interest from Saudi Arabian club side Al Hilal, who are reportedly keen to sign the Egyptian winger this summer.

Reports as per relevo suggests that Al Hilal are prepared to offer a bumber deal for the 31-year-old winger, which could see him become the highest-paid player in the Saudi Pro League.

Reacting to the news linking the Egyptian away from Liverpool, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has played down such rumors, suggesting that Salah is 100% committed to his team. He said (via Liverpoolecho):

"Yes (there isn't). It's difficult to talk about media stories as there's nothing to talk about from our point of view. Mo Salah is a Liverpool player. There's nothing there. If there was something the answer would be no (he's not for sale)."

Klopp continued:

"My life philosophy is I think about a problem when I have it. At the moment, there's nothing. I said already if there is something, the answer would be no. Is Mo still committed? 100%!"

The Egypt international is expected to be available for the Reds this weekend, as they travel to face Newcastle United on Sunday.