Jurgen Klopp provides major transfer update on Liverpool - Reports

Liverpool are increasingly unlikely to sign new players this summer, according to Jurgen Klopp. The Reds boss was speaking at a press conference prior to the commencement of the Premier League this weekend.

On the subject of further transfers at Anfield, Klopp said the club is unlikely to sign new players unless they are able to sell some first. Klopp said:

“You have to make changes, but then there must be room to do it. We don’t want more players. If something happens somewhere, something can happen somewhere else but it makes no sense to add more players.”

Liverpool's summer signings

Liverpool have only signed one player this summer. Ibrahima Konate joined the 2019/20 Premier League champions from RB Leipzig in a deal worth €40 million this year.

His deal was wrapped up early on in the window by the Reds. It gave hope to the Liverpool fans that Jurgen Klopp and Co. will back it up with more signings this summer.

However, that has not been the case. While Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City have been linked with some big signings, Liverpool have been very quiet in the market.

Do Liverpool need more signings?

Liverpool have one of the best starting eleven teams in the Premier League. On a given matchday, their first eleven players can take on any team in the world. But the problem lies in their squad depth.

Liverpool's front three were given some respite when the Reds signed Diogo Jota. However, they clearly need more quality players up front to sustain an entire season in England.

Bigger problems were faced in the defensive department when they lost three senior center-backs for the majority of the season. Klopp had to play midfielders as makeshift defenders and later signed only fringe players who were clearly lacking in quality. The signing of Konate will provide some relief but the Reds clearly need more quality players to build good squad depth.

Coming to their midfield, Liverpool lost their engine when Gini Wijnaldum left the club. The Reds are yet to replace him and despite being linked with multiple players, Liverpool have not signed anyone yet.

Klopp will have to see his team perform at exceedingly high levels again if they want to repeat their league glory. The Reds clearly have a dearth of quality in their squad which might affect their standing in the league this season.

