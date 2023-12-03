Jurgen Klopp provides update on injured Liverpool star after Fulham win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on Joel Matip's injury following their 4-3 win against Fulham at Anfield on December 3.

Matip has been a consistent presence in the Reds' team so far this season and has been present in all matchday squad so far. His run, however, looks set to come to an end as Klopp told reporters he expects the defender to stay out for a considerable amount of time. Klopp said (via Paul Joyce X):

"No scan yet, but that will not be a short one."

Matip made a sliding challenge near the touchline during the Fulham clash and immediately looked in discomfort. He was replaced by Ibrahima Konate in the 68th minute of the match. Klopp told the media after the match that the defender suffered a knee injury.

The Cameroon international has made 14 appearances across competitions so far this season, starting four out of the last five matches across competitions.

Getting a regular run in the first team hasn't been a feature of Matip's Liverpool career. When he finally looked to be getting that, yet another injury struck the 32-year-old. Matip joined the Merseysiders from FC Schalke back in 2016 and has so far made 200 appearances for the Anfield club.

Klopp's team, meanwhile, secured a 4-3 win in a scintillating contest against Fulham. Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a spectacular free-kick to open the scoring, although it was later awarded as an own goal (20') against Bernd Leno.

Harry Wilson restored parity for the Cottagers (24') only for Alexis Mac Allister to regain the lead for the hosts with a spectacular strike. Goals from Kenny Tete (45+1') and Bobby De Cordova-Reid (80') gave Fulham a 3-2 lead. Wataru Endo (87') and Alexander-Arnold (88') scored in quick succession to secure all three points for the Reds.

Liverpool keep up the pressure on Arsenal and Manchester City

Liverpool picked up three crucial points with their win against Fulham and they remain third in the league with 31 points from 14 games. Arsenal are atop the league with 33 points from 14 games.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are currently leading 2-1 against Spurs at half-time. If the defending champions win the game, they will hold on to the second spot with 32 points from 14 matches.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will return to action on December 6 to take on Sheffield United on the road. Klopp's side have won three of their last five league matches, drawing the other two.