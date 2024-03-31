Jurgen Klopp reaches incredible Liverpool milestone as Reds defeat Brighton 2-1 in PL fixture

Jurgen Klopp reached 300 wins as Liverpool manager, marshaling the Reds to a 2-1 comeback victory against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

He became only the fourth manager to achieve the astonishing feat after club legends Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, and Tom Watson. He reached the milestone in his 480th game in charge of the Merseysiders.

Former Manchester United forward Danny Welbeck gave Brighton an unexpected early lead in the second minute with a thunderous shot inside the box. However, the Reds kept plugging away, with Luis Diaz scoring the equalizer in the 27th minute. Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah then grabbed the winning goal in the 65th minute to ensure that the Reds came away with all three points.

The win propelled Liverpool to the top of the table, three points ahead of Arsenal and four ahead of Manchester City in the title race, albeit with an extra game played. At the time of writing, the Gunners and Cityzens are set to take each other on in a crucial fixture in the title race just hours after the Reds' game against Brighton.

Klopp has announced that he will be departing the club at the end of the season, taking a hiatus from football after coaching for 23 straight years at Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool.

Liverpool are enjoying a brilliant season in the German's farewell campaign. They already lifted their first trophy in the form of the EFL Cup in February, and are still alive in the Europa League.

They are in the thick of the Premier League title race and face Atalanta in the quarterfinals of the Europa League, aiming to give their legendary manager a three-trophy send-off.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talks about Brighton, Roberto De Zerbi, Arsenal vs Manchester City

Liverpool FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

In his post-match press conference after their 2-1 win against Brighton, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp spoke at length about opposition manager Roberto de Zerbi and the title race.

Speaking to BBC Match of The Day, he said:

"I would have loved to not be 1-0 down, I would love to have been four or five nil up but that's the best we played against De Zerbi's Brighton... We deserved to win the game."

He lavished praise on Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai for producing a moment of magic, adding:

"That is an unbelievable ball [from Dominik Szoboszlai]. It is the creativity and the quality, seeing that. He sees Macca [Alexis Mac Allister], his first touch is incredible and then he sees Mo. How wasteful we were at all the other moments it was good we had this genius football moment to finish the game off."

When asked about the Premier League title race and the upcoming game between rivals Manchester City and Arsenal, Klopp hilariously replied with the outcome that he desired:

"Both losing."