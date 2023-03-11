Jurgen Klopp reacts to Mo Salah's penalty miss in Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Bournemouth

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reacted to Mohamed Salah's shocking penalty miss against Bournemouth in their 1-0 loss at the Vitality Stadium on March 11.

The Merseyside giants had the perfect platform to build upon when they faced bottom-of-the-table Bournemouth on Saturday. They came into the game on the back of a 7-0 win against rivals Manchester United last Sunday (March 5).

Despite a strong start to the game, Klopp's side faded as the game went on as Philip Billing scored the only goal of the game in the 28th minute.

Liverpool continued to dominate possession until the last minute but couldn't find an equalizer.

Salah had the golden opportunity to peg one back for the Reds in the 69th minute when Adam Smith gave away a penalty by handling the ball. However, the Egyptian ace, who is ever-reliable from the spot, absolutely blazed his penalty wide.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Klopp on Salah penalty: "He scores a lot of goals, he missed a penalty. That's life." (BT) Klopp on Salah penalty: "He scores a lot of goals, he missed a penalty. That's life." (BT)

Klopp reacted to the miss after the game, claiming that things like this can happen in life. He said:

"He scores a lot of goals, he missed a penalty. That's life."

Klopp's side had the opportunity to get into the top four if they could salvage a win against Bournemouth but have blown that chance.

The Cherries, on the other hand, have secured a much-needed win that takes them out of the relegation places.

The reverse fixture at Anfield earlier this season finished emphatically in the Reds' favor as the Merseyside giants thrashed the South Coast side 9-0.

Klopp will be worried about the level of inconsistency from his side and must fix this if the Reds have to achieve a top-four finish.

Salah, who became Liverpool's all-time top Premier League scorer with 129 goals last week, has 22 goals and 11 assists in 38 games so far this season.

Rivaldo wants Liverpool star Roberto Firmino to avoid mistake made by compatriot Willian

Brazil legend Rivaldo has warned Liverpool forward and compatriot Roberto Firmino from repeating his compatriot Willian's mistake.

The former World Cup-winning Brazilian forward has claimed that Firmino is too young to return to his homeland Brazil. He said:

"After having the joy of scoring again in a great Liverpool win, Roberto Firmino needs to start thinking about the decision he will make at the end of the season when his contract with the club ends. After eight successful years in England, which saw him win the Champions League and the Premier League, it is normal that he should seek a new challenge. He will leave a great legacy at Liverpool."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Roberto Firmino was different in his prime Roberto Firmino was different in his prime 🔥 https://t.co/KaOPI1OWYn

Rivaldo also referenced Willian's move back to Brazil after a poor spell with Arsenal. He added:

"He [Firmino] has already confessed to being a Corinthians fan and many fans are already dreaming about his arrival at the Brazilian club. At 31, he should consider staying a few more years in Europe after he leaves Liverpool."

He added:

"Look at the example of Willian who went to Corinthians from Arsenal before returning to the Premier League with Fulham. His 2021-22 season back in Brazil showed that a move there doesn't only bring good things. If the results don't come, the pressure becomes enormous."

Firmino has announced that he is set to leave Anfield at the end of the season with his contract expiring this summer.

The Brazil international will leave the Merseyside club as a legend, having scored 108 goals and provided 79 assists in 354 appearances.

Poll : 0 votes