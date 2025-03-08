Jurgen Klopp responds when asked if he'd join Liverpool bus parade if they win the PL, reveals why he hasn't returned since summer exit

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he will be in Liverpool to celebrate the Premier League trophy parade. However, the former manager stated he would not be on the bus with the players and Arne Slot.

Speaking at an event, Klopp claimed that he has been avoiding attending Liverpool matches to not jinx them. He wants to be in the city to celebrate the league title win. He said:

"Yes, the plan is [to be in Liverpool] but not on the bus. I will be there with the people, the people I saw when we were on the bus. That's the idea to be honest, but we will see. I think I will be there for the last game... I didn't want to go earlier to be honest because I didn't want to jinx it all the time. If I'm in the stadium for the first time and they lose: 'oh f*ck sake'. So I go there when it's decided."

The Reds are yet to secure the title but are 13 points clear with 10 games to do this season. Arne Slot's side could see their lead cut to 10 points if Arsenal beat Manchester United this weekend but remain in pole position to take home the title for the second time since the Premier League rebranding in 1992.

Arne Slot confirms Jurgen Klopp has been avoiding Liverpool matches

Arne Slot spoke to the media earlier this season and confirmed that he has invited Jurgen Klopp twice to Liverpool games. However, the former manager has not accepted the invite and has been avoiding the matches but the invite remains open for the German. He said via Mirror:

"I wouldn't mind him (Klopp) coming. I invited him, I think, to the (Manchester) City and Real (Madrid) games, but he told me he has a job and is somewhere else in the world. He can be here every single time he wants to come - either to the training ground or the games. He is more than welcome. But at this moment he had a job to do and in the first half of the season he had a job to do with his wife, enjoying life. For me, he is always welcome."

Liverpool face Southampton in the Premier League before two important games next week. They host PSG in the 2nd leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash with the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United to follow.

