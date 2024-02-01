Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool star Darwin Nunez's reaction after first-half penalty miss against Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Darwin Nunez was disappointed after missing a penalty in his side's 4-1 Premier League victory against Chelsea on Wednesday (January 31).

Nunez, 24, endured a difficult time in the Reds' recent outing, hitting the woodwork a record four times against the west London outfit. Most notably, the forward hit the right post from a spot-kick in the first half.

At a post-game press conference, Klopp shed light on Nunez's reaction after failing to convert the 45th-minute penalty against Chelsea. He said (h/t LiverpoolWorld):

"Why do we speak about Darwin? Obviously, because he has so many situations where he missed but it was the first game since we count that a player hit the woodwork four times in a game. Now think you are in his boots, how that feels. Missing a penalty, you could see it at half-time, he was really upset with himself."

Klopp also lavished praise on Nunez, who has bagged 11 goals in 34 games so far this campaign, for assisting Luis Diaz's goal. He added:

"Then missing the header from close range, but then setting up a goal. He stays in the game... and he became then the final picture of himself. It is just crazy that he creates that many. Imagine for a second he would take them all... the numbers would be absolutely insane to the extent where you wouldn't understand it anymore, so it's normal."

Further lauding the Liverpool striker for his Chelsea outing, Klopp said:

"For us, it is important because we scored four goals, who cares if we could have scored a fifth or a sixth? It is really not important. We need to win football games – and he will score. Then setting up in a really important moment the fourth goal, because 3-2 or 4-1 is a big difference, that makes him really the player he is for us. The rest will come, definitely."

How did Darwin Nunez fare in Liverpool's 4-1 league triumph over Chelsea at Anfield?

Darwin Nunez, who joined Liverpool in a potential £85 million deal from Benfica in 2022, showed glimpses of threat right from the start of his team's most recent win. He registered 11 shots, hitting the woodwork four times, and provided an assist for Luis Diaz in the second half.

A 22-cap Uruguay international, Nunez completed 16 of 17 attempted passes too. The 24-year-old also completed one of one dribble, won one of four ground duels, and made five recoveries against Chelsea.

So far, Nunez has registered 11 goals and as many assists in 1980 minutes of first-team action for Premier League leaders Liverpool.