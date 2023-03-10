Jurgen Klopp rules out 3 Liverpool players for Bournemouth clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update ahead of their Premier League away clash against Bournemouth on Saturday, March 11.

Luis Diaz, Joe Gomez and Thiago Alcantara are all unavailable for the clash. Speaking during his pre-match press conference, Klopp said (via journalist Ian Doyle):

"All three not available, different stages. Luis I hope during next week is possible (training). Thiago we will see. Apart from that nothing I have heard about."

Diaz has been out of action since picking up an injury during their 3-2 loss against Arsenal in October. He has registered four goals and three assists in 12 games across competitions this season. He could return to full team training next week.

Thiago, meanwhile, suffered a hip flexor injury in February. He has made 24 appearances across competitions this season, providing one assist.

Gomez was subbed off during Liverpool's 5-2 UEFA Champions League defeat against Real Madrid in February as a precaution after appearing to have injured his hamstring.

The Reds, meanwhile, go into the game against Bournemouth on the back of a sensational 7-0 win over arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield. In the reverse fixture in August, Liverpool trounced the Cherries 9-0 in what is the joint-biggest margin of victory in Premier League history.

Klopp's side are unbeaten in their previous five league games and have kept a clean sheet in all of them, scoring 13 goals. They are fifth in the table, three points behind Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

Jurgen Klopp on Roberto Firmino's decision to leave Liverpool

Striker Roberto Firmino is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season when his contract expires. This would bring an end to the Brazilian's eight-year stay at Anfield.

Speaking about Firmino's decision to leave the club, Klopp said (via Liverpool Echo):

"Surprised? A bit. I respect it a lot. Normal in this long relationship we have. It's pretty special and I love the reception he got against Man Utd. He wants to bring this wonderful story to a positive end. The song will be here for a long time."

Football Daily @footballdaily A full trophy cabinet for Roberto Firmino at Liverpool

Firmino, 31, joined the Merseysiders from Hoffenheim in 2015. He has since scored 108 goals and provided 79 assists in 354 games for the club.

The Brazilian striker has won one UEFA Champions League trophy and one Premier League title with the Reds, among other honors.

