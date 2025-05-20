Jurgen Klopp’s agent responds to rumors about ex-Liverpool boss replacing Claudio Ranieri as head coach of Roma

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's agent Marc Kosicke has refuted claims that the German will take over at AS Roma. The Serie A giants are looking for Claudio Ranieri's replacement, with the Italian set to vacate his position this summer.

Ranieri is expected to take up a more senior role at the club, and a recent report from Italian outlet La Stampa claimed that Klopp has been identified as his replacement. It was suggested that the German manager has reached an agreement with Roma to take over this summer.

Klopp enjoyed tremendous success during his nine-year stay with Liverpool, winning the Premier League and the Champions League, among others. The 57-year-old parted ways with the Merseyside club last summer, with Arne Slot arriving as his replacement.

Klopp currently serves as Red Bull group's Global Head of football, but has been linked with a return to management. The recent rumor of him taking over at the Stadio Olimpico, as such, quickly caught fire.

However, it now appears that La Stampa misread a video from AS Roma as a coded announcement for Klopp's arrival. They have since retracted their claim and acknowledged the error.

Speaking recently to WinWinAllSports (via The Times of India), Kosicke also rubbished those rumors.

“Klopp coaching Roma? This news is not true,” said Kosicke.

Liverpool, interestingly, have coped well following Jurgen Klopp's departure. They have played a great season under Arne Slot, and have won the Premier League.

Are Liverpool planning a move for Florian Wirtz this summer?

Florian Wirtz

Liverpool have no desire to rest on their laurels after winning the Premier League and are already preparing for the summer. While the Reds lifted the league with games to spare, they faltered in the Champions League, failing to progress beyond the Round of 16.

The Merseyside club also lost the EFL Cup final to Newcastle United. They were also knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round by minnows Plymouth Argyle.

Arne Slot is looking for reinforcements ahead of the new season, and apparently wants to add more creativity to his team. According to Kicker via GIVEMESPORT, Liverpool have already submitted a concrete offer to Florian Wirtz's camp ahead of a possible move this summer.

Bayer Leverkusen, though, are relaxed about the situation, as the 22-year-old is under contract until 2027. The Reds are apparently leading the race for the German wizard, but the Bundesliga club are likely to demand at least £126m for his signature.

