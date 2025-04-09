Jurgen Klopp set to make emotional return to Liverpool in May one year after Anfield exit: Reports 

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly set to make an emotional return to the club in May. As reported by The Daily Mail, the German will attend LFC Foundation's Annual Gala on May 23 as a guest speaker.
Klopp will be back at Liverpool for the first time since leaving his job last summer. Tickets have already gone online for the event and Klopp could also attend the Reds' final game of the season against Crystal Palace at Anfield. Ahead of his emotional return to the Merseyside club, Klopp said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:
"Everyone knows how much I love the work of the LFC Foundation and I can’t wait to join them to celebrate that work and help to raise important funds for them to continue the incredible things they are doing."
Chief executive of the LFC Foundation Matt Parish appreciated Klopp for his support. He said:
"Jurgen was a fantastic advocate for our work during his time at the club and we appreciate his ongoing support and hope as many people as possible can join us."
Klopp has also been reportedly invited to attend Liverpool's final game of the season at Anfield against Crystal Palace. The German, who now works as Red Bull's global head of soccer, has not been at Anfield since leaving last summer.
Klopp etched his name in the Reds' history books during his eight-and-a-half-year reign at the club. He guided the club to eight trophies, including the much-awaited Premier League title and their sixth Champions League.
Liverpool slap €55m price tag on Arsenal target: Reports
Liverpool have reportedly slapped a €55 million price tag on star forward Diogo Jota. As reported by TEAMtalk via Empire of the Kop, Arsenal are keen on the versatile Portugal international's signature.
Jota has been a key player for the Reds since joining the club in 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a reported £45 million deal. However, he has been pretty inconsistent this season having contributed with only nine goals and four assists in 31 games.
The Portuguese forward has struggled with injury problems during his stint at Anfield. He has missed a total of 99 games in the last five years and Liverpool are therefore willing to offload him for the right price. Jota has also reportedly attracted interest from Newcastle United, Aston Villa and his former club Wolves.