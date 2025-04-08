Liverpool slap €55m price tag on 28-year-old star amid interest from Arsenal: Reports 

Liverpool want €55 million for Arsenal target Diogo Jota this summer, according to TEAMtalk (via Empire of the Kop). The Portuguese forward has blown hot and cold this season, registering nine goals from 31 games across competitions for the Reds.

While the Merseyside club have scored the most goals (72) in the Premier League this season, Arne Slot remains on the hunt for attacking reinforcements this summer. Liverpool are likely to let Darwin Nunez leave and it now appears that they are ready to listen to offers for Diogo Jota as well.

Despite his recent struggles, the 28-year-old's stock remains high, with Arsenal apparently eyeing him with interest. The Gunners are lagging behind in the title race once again and are already planning for the summer.

A new forward remains on the north London side's agenda, as they look to lessen the creative burden on Bukayo Saka. Jota is proven in the Premier League and could hit the ground running with a move to Arsenal.

However, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa are also in the race while Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe wants the player as well. Interestingly, Liverpool are eyeing a move for Alexander Isak and are hoping to use the Magpies' interest in Jota to script a deal.

Newcastle have no desire to let their prized asset leave and any move for Jota will be independent of the Swede.

Are Arsenal and Liverpool eyeing a Bundesliga ace?

Florian Wirtz

Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz, according to journalist Graeme Bailey. The German midfielder has been on fire for the Bundesliga champions this season, registering 15 goals and 13 assists from 39 games across competitions.

Speaking to TBR Football, Bailey backed multiple clubs to be on the hunt for Wirtz at the end of the campaign.

"A lot of people ask about Wirtz and why it seems it is only Bayern Munich and Man City that are pushing hard to sign him," said Bailey.

He continued:

“And whilst Bayern and City have done the most work to this point, I am told not to totally discount others, especially in just making an offer – if you are Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool or even Real Madrid – who all like him – why wouldn’t you at least have the conversation?”

Manchester City have also reportedly identified the 21-year-old as a possible replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, who is set to leave this summer.

