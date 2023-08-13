Jurgen Klopp speaks out when asked about Moises Caicedo's potential transfer after draw against Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about Moises Caicedo's transfer saga after the Reds' draw against Chelsea in the Premier League. The two teams played put a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The Merseysiders made a £110 million bid to sign Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion. While the Seagulls accepted the offer, the player rejected a move to the Anfield club as he wanted to join Chelsea after agreeing on personal terms with the Blues at the end of May.

After the clash at Stamford Bridge, Klopp was asked whether he can give an update on the Caicedo saga. The German manager replied (via Mirror):

"No news at all."

Klopp was further asked about his previous comments regarding massive transfer fees that resurfaced in light of Caicedo's move. When Manchester United signed Paul Pogba for a fee close to €100 million, Klopp made a comment, pointing out the exorbitant transfer fees paid by clubs.

He defended those comments, saying (via Mirror):

"The fee with the club is agreed. We will see what that means. We aren't a club with endless resources and we didn't expect a couple of things to happen this summer. Then it happened."

Klopp added:

"Everything changed. Do I like it? No. Did I realise I was wrong? Yes. That's the way it goes. Saudi Arabia will not help with that. In the end, we have to try and make sure we get the best possible team together."

The Liverpool manager further said:

"50 percent will like it and 50 percent won't. We are trying to bring together the best squad for us. We cannot just point on players and bring them in, there is a lot of work to do. Sometimes one door closes and another opens up. If people want to throw my quotes from five years ago, no problem. I realise I was wrong."

What's next for Liverpool and Chelsea in the Premier League?

Chelsea and Liverpool played out an entertaining draw in the latest Premier League clash as the match at Stamford Bridge ended in a 1-1 draw. Each team started their campaign by getting a point on board.

Liverpool will return to action on August 19 as they play Bournemouth at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's side will aim to get their first Premier League win of the season and get all three points on the board.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will next play West Ham United in a London derby. The match will be an away game for Mauricio Pochettino's team and whether the Blues can get all three points remains to be seen.