Jurgen Klopp told by former defender he's making Liverpool transfer mistake over £70 million-rated 'squad player'

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has claimed that his old club should splash £70 million on Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount instead of Brighton & Hove Albion star Alexis Mac Allister.

The Reds are currently in the market for multiple first-team midfielders, with both Mac Allister and Mount on the top of their shopping list. They are said to be close to signing the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner for around £70 million. On the other hand, Jurgen Klopp's side have lost momentum in their pursuit of the Blues' youth product.

Speaking to Betfred, Johnson shared his thoughts on Liverpool's links with Mount and Mac Allister. He said:

"Even though it sounds silly to say, nowadays, £70 million for a good player isn't that expensive, is it? Alexis is certainly good but if you have to spend £70 million, then I'd rather that money was spent on Mason Mount."

Claiming that the Argentine would be a bit-part player at Liverpool, Johnson added:

"Mason would suit the team better, he would get into the starting XI and I don't believe that Alexis can instantly command a starting berth there. He would certainly be a good squad player, but I'd prefer if they signed Mason."

Mac Allister, 24, has been in stellar form for Brighton this season, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in 35 games so far. He could displace Jordan Henderson as the right-sided central midfielder in Klopp's 4-3-3 setup.

Mount, on the other hand, is believed to have made progress over a new contract at Chelsea in the past couple of weeks. He is currently in a standoff with the Blues as he is keen to secure a £200,000 per week salary package.

Liverpool target's agent provides insight into client's immediate future

Jorge Chijane, the agent of Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte, has shared his thoughts on his client's future amid speculation linking the Uruguayan to a switch to Liverpool this summer.

Speaking to O Jogo, he elaborated:

"Liverpool? There is a lot of talk but they are not the only club, there are others too. There is much talk now but I am still not sure about the club [Ugarte will join this summer]. There are many possibilities on the table."

Asserting that Ugarte's future club will be decided before the end of May, Chijane added:

"It's almost certain that he won't stay, it's sure that he'll leave Sporting son. I believe that in 15 days, the situation will be resolved. Soon, I'll be in Lisbon. I really trust Jorge Mendes, who is the best agent in the world."

Ugarte, 22, has emerged as one of the top defensive midfield prospects in Europe since arriving from Famalicao for a fee of around £9 million in the summer of 2021. He helped the club lift the 2021-22 Taca da Liga trophy.

Overall, the eight-cap Uruguay international has scored one goal and laid out three assists in 83 matches for Sporting.

