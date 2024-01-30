Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to sign 22-year-old as Mohamed Salah’s replacement as he decides on Anfield exit: Reports

Anfield legend Jurgen Klopp has reportedly asked Liverpool to scout 22-year-old emerging superstar Takefusa Kubo as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah. Klopp, who recently announced his departure from the club after an illustrious nine-year term, supposedly believes that Kubo would be the right choice to lead Liverpool's frontline after Salah.

In a shocking turn of events, Jurgen Klopp came out to reveal that he will be leaving Merseyside in the summer, having first taken over the club in 2015. Since then, Klopp has overseen a terrific transformation of the Reds, taking them from top-four aspirants to regular title challengers in an extremely brief period.

The 56-year-old German manager also oversaw the transfer of Mohamed Salah, signing him for a bargain fee of €42m from Roma. And if reports are to be believed, Klopp has also identified an up-and-coming talent to take over the throne of the Egyptian talisman once his time at Anfield comes to a close. According to Teamtalk, the former Borussia Dortmund manager has asked Liverpool to secure the signing of Real Sociedad revelation Takefuso Kubo as an eventual replacement for Salah.

Kubo, who primarily operates on the right wing like Salah, has taken the world by storm, owing to his skillful nature on the ball. The Japanese wunderkind has racked up six goals and four assists for Real Sociedad across all competitions this term, drawing interest from major clubs around the world. Furthermore, the 22-year-old winger has a fairly procurable release clause of €60m, which could enable Liverpool to wrap up the deal quickly come summer.

Salah, 31, is already considered by the Reds fans to be a club icon, having amassed a whopping 204 goals in 332 games for the club. Nevertheless, the aging superstar has recently attracted offers from the Middle East, with Al Ittihad coming out as the frontrunner for the Egyptian's signature. With his ongoing contract with the Reds set to expire in 2025, Kubo's arrival will surely help usher in a new era for the club.

Virgil Van Dijk reveals uncertainty about future at Liverpool following Jurgen Klopp's upcoming departure

Liverpool are set to experience another rebuilding phase following Klopp's surprising decision to leave the club at the end of the ongoing season. However, his decision to depart England has also incited an unsettled feeling in his players, with captain Virgil Van Dijk recently disclosing his doubts regarding his future at Anfield.

Answering questions regarding his role in Liverpool's next era, the Dutch defensive giant replied in a cryptic way, stating (via the Guardian):

"That’s a big question. Well, I don’t know."

The 32-year-old center-back still has 18 months left on his current contract with the Reds, which will keep him at Anfield for one more season after Klopp's departure. His current stance on his future supposedly relies on the club and how they decide to revamp the team's structure after Klopp.

Van Dijk has been a pivotal cog in the Liverpool squad ever since his arrival in 2018 from Southampton. The Netherlands international has already racked up 24 appearances across all competitions in the current season, also pitching in with four goals and assists.