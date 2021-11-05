Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to sign Real Madrid's Eden Hazard to build dream team - Reports

According to a report in El Nacional, Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp is interested in signing Real Madrid's Eden Hazard.

The Belgian forward's stint with Los Blancos has more or less served as a nightmare for both the player and the club. Carlo Ancelotti has his preferences within the Real Madrid squad.

There are players who are undisputed starters, substitutes, and players who are down the pecking order. Hazard finds himself among the latter and from the looks of it, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is looking for a way out.

Despite Ancelotti stating that Hazard is fit to play, he has frequently chosen other players, like Lucas Vázquez, ahead of him. Here's what Ancelotti said after the match against Shakhtar:

"He's ready to play. It could be today, or Saturday. He needs minutes to find the best condition. He will have them. I thought about putting him in today, but by strategy I preferred to put a winger. He is much better inside the field, that's why I chose Lucas Vázquez."

Liverpool's Klopp believes the problem with Hazard is with his mentality and not quality.

The German manager opines that the former Chelsea powerhouse will adapt much better to the Premier League. Hazard had an extravagant career at Stamford Bridge. He scored 85 goals and clocked 54 assists in 245 appearances.

Klopp believes Hazard can find the same form at Liverpool alongside Salah, Mané, Firmino and Jota.

Eden Hazard's addition will make Liverpool a force to reckon with

Liverpool are currently unbeaten this season. Everything Mo Salah has touched has turned to gold and Sadio Mane, too, has looked extremely dangerous.

The return of their seasoned centre-backs has played an instrumental role in reigniting the spark that was missing last season.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Looking more likely that Eden Hazard will be leaving Real Madrid. Looking more likely that Eden Hazard will be leaving Real Madrid. https://t.co/C2N1zWlCHW

However, Hazard has been linked with Chelsea and Newcastle United as well. Real Madrid signed the Belgian winger for a club-record fee of £130 million

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Chelsea favourites to sign Eden Hazard from Real Madrid with PSG, Juventus and Inter in the mix thesun.co.uk/sport/betting-… Chelsea favourites to sign Eden Hazard from Real Madrid with PSG, Juventus and Inter in the mix thesun.co.uk/sport/betting-…

Sadly, his market value has since plummeted and will be around £43.4 million. Liverpool haven't made any huge signings in the last few transfer windows and have also been linked with Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, several other European clubs are also interested in Dortmund's talented duo, which makes Eden Hazard a viable option for the Reds.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan