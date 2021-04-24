Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to sign Lyon star this summer - Reports

Liverpool are interested in signing Lyon forward Memphis Depay in the summer as they look to bolster their attack. Jürgen Klopp’s side have endured a difficult season as numerous injuries have ended their hopes of retaining the Premier League title.

The team's attackers have often flattered to deceive, as the trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah have failed to replicate previous seasons’ exhilarating displays.

Liverpool transfer round-up as Jurgen Klopp 'considers' move for Memphis Depay https://t.co/CeEpenBzRO pic.twitter.com/2oARZZD4ys — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 24, 2021

With the Reds set to end the season without a trophy, they are likely to add a few players to their squad to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United again next season.

Jurgen Klopp wants to bring Depay to Liverpool

According to The Mirror, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is interested in signing Depay. The Dutchman will certainly provide good value for money as he can be signed as a free agent at the end of the season.

Depay’s contract with Lyon will expire this summer, and he has been linked with a move to Barcelona as his compatriot Ronald Koeman wants him at Camp Nou. The Blaugrana have also been linked with a move for Sergio Aguero, so it remains to be seen if Depay will move to a club where the competition for places will be high next season.

The Dutchman does have some unfinished business in the Premier League, having failed to impress during his stint at Manchester United. Depay has resurrected his career at Lyon and has scored 74 goals in 174 games for the club since joining them in January of 2017.

Supremely athletic and versatile, Depay would be a smart addition to the Liverpool team. Klopp likes his attackers to be versatile and play anywhere across the front three.

Depay has been deployed in multiple roles this season and has impressed in different positions. His primary role is that of a centre-forward, and when compared to Roberto Firmino, he has a better goalscoring record.

The 27-year-old has also featured as a winger on the left flank, scoring four goals in the process. He is still in his prime and would be a good long-term acquisition by Liverpool if they secure his services.