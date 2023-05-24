Jurrien Timber changes tone on potential transfer amid interest from Manchester United and Liverpool

Reported Manchester United and Liverpool target Jurrien Timber has now claimed that he could stay at Ajax after hinting at an exit from the club only last month.

Timber, 21, was heavily linked with Manchester United last summer with his former manager Erik ten Hag joining the Red Devils (via Mirror). However, the young defender chose to stay at the Dutch club with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in mind.

Liverpool have also recently been linked with Timber after his girlfriend was spotted looking for a house in Merseyside.

Last month, Timber was asked about his future and he claimed that a potential transfer is close and has already spoken with Ajax about an exit. However, he seems to have changed his tone now and hasn't ruled out staying at the Dutch club beyond this summer.

Speaking to Ziggo Sports, Timber said:

“Of course, we [Ajax] didn’t perform well this season, and that’s why I’m not shouting that I want to leave. I said ‘no’ to really big clubs last season. So I never feel like it’s time to go."

He added:

“But, you don’t know what next season will be like. Things were said to me at the beginning of the season that didn’t come true this season. I don’t know what it will be like next season either, so staying at Ajax this summer is not ruled out, no.”

Timber has made 120 senior appearances for Ajax so far and also contributed six goals and four assists.

Manchester United and Liverpool looking to strengthen their backline

Manchester United have kept 17 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, helping goalkeeper David de Gea win the Golden Glove award. However, a majority of those clean sheets have come with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane forming a formidable partnership.

In their absence due to injury, the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have failed to reach similar standards. Hence, Manchester United could look to bring in Jurrien Timber, who has also worked with Erik ten Hag before, to add more depth to their backline.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have had an underwhelming campaign and much of it has to do with an underperforming midfield and an error-prone defense. The likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip have failed to live up to their past standards.

As per Give Me Sport, Liverpool could also let go of Joe Gomez in the summer. Hence, the Reds need more reinforcements in defense.

