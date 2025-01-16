"Just book a flight, I'll buy the beer" - Ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he will throw a party if Manchester City are stripped of titles

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that he will throw a party if Manchester City are stripped of their titles for breaching the Premier League's financial rules. The German tactician made the comments in his first public appearance as Red Bull's Head of Global Soccer.

In 2023, the Premier League accused Manchester City of breaching 115 financial regulations between 2009 and 2018. The English side have denied all charges, but a verdict on the same is expected sometime this year.

Since 2009, the Sky Blues have won eight Premier League titles, including four consecutive ones between 2021 and 2024.

In the 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool missed out on the Premier League title to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City by one point. In a press conference for Red Bull, the former Reds boss was asked about Liverpool potentially being crowned champions if City are stripped of their league titles.

Trending

Klopp said (via Liverpool.com):

"We're getting closer [to a decision]. Should [we be handed the titles]? I don't say anything. Would [we be handed the titles]? We had this discussion when we left, if it would happen I told all the people who want it, just book the flight and I buy the beer."

"Whatever we have to celebrate, good weather, we would have our own parade in my garden. God what a headline. We will see. I didn't follow it all. I'm surprised you're telling me it [a verdict] is two months away. Let's see."

Expand Tweet

Despite City's dominance in the league during his tenure at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to the 2019-20 Premier League and the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League titles. He left the club at the end of the 2023-24 season.

How are Liverpool and Manchester City performing in the Premier League this season?

L to R: Erling Haaland and Trent Alexander-Arnold - Source: Getty

Following Jurgen Klopp's departure, Arne Slot took over at Anfield. The Dutchman has maintained a great record so far as the Merseysiders sit atop the Premier League table with 47 points from 20 games. Liverpool have notably lost only one game this season - a home clash against Nottingham Forest in September.

However, they have drawn in their last two games against Manchester United (2-2) and Nottingham Forest (1-1), slowing down their momentum. Key performers for the Merseysiders this season include Mohamed Salah, who's contributed 21 goals and 17 assists in 29 outings across competitions.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have not been at their best this season in the Premier League. Guardiola's side are currently sixth in the table with 35 points from 21 games. City notably lost five consecutive games across competitions between October and November 2024. Their last Premier League clash against Brentford ended in a 2-2 draw.

Manchester City's recent woes stem from multiple injuries in their squad. One of their most important players, 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, has been ruled out of the season due to an ACL injury. Other notable injured players include centre-backs Ruben Dias and John Stones.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback