"Just boring!" - Ex-Premier League striker says Arsenal need more players despite £120 million spending spree

Frank McAvennie believes Arsenal will need to sign more players this summer, despite already spending £100 million on their squad.

The Gunners have added five new players to their squad, most notably the Manchester City duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus. USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner, promising Porto playmaker Fabio Vieira and Brazilian teenager Marquinhos have also arrived through the door at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Mikel Arteta is desperate to get his side back into the Champions League, but former West Ham striker McAvennie has claimed that they have not done enough, while even dubbing Arsenal 'boring.'

The retired Scotland international told Football Insider:

"When you watch them it’s just boring. Sometimes you look at Man City and they’re great and then you turn on to Arsenal and you think here we go again.

"That’s the way they’ve been recently so maybe they need to sign another one or two. They were letting goals in too easily at the back end of last season."

A lack of squad depth is often cited as the Gunners' main cause for throwing away a golden opportunity to finish in the top four last term, as they were pipped at the death by north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Mikel Arteta 'hopeful' of strenghtening Arsenal squad during current transfer window

The Gunners have enjoyed a promising pre-season ahead of their opening Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Friday.

Arteta is now heading into his third full season in charge of the Gunners and expectations have now risen to the point that not qualifying for the Champions League would be considered a failure.

When the Spaniard was asked by Arsenal's official website if he was planning on making more additions to his squad, Arteta hinted that the club may have to ship out some of their current crop of players before bringing more in. He proclaimed:

"We’re still hoping to do something else if the market allows us to do that. You've seen some movement in the other direction in the last few days so we want to get the perfect balance and the plan we wanted right at the beginning. Whether we can accomplish that or not is another story, but I’m happy with where we are now."

