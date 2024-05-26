"Just a boy with a dream" - Alejandro Garnacho makes heartwarming social media after Manchester United's FA Cup triumph

Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho took to Instagram to celebrate the side's 2-1 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 25. The youngster posted an image of himself celebrating his 30th minute goal that gave his side the lead.

The post was captioned:

"Just a boy with a dream…"

Garnacho has been a rare silver lining in what has been a difficult season for Manchester United. Against the Cityzens, he showed the awareness to jump on a poor pass from Josko Gvardiol and score in the first half.

Kobbie Mainoo scored in the 39th minute to double his side's advantage and United held on, despite a late goal from Jeremy Doku, to complete a stunning victory. They have now won two trophies in two years after going seven years without a trophy, having lifted the Carabao Cup last season.

The Argentine youngster made 50 appearances across all competitions in the 2023-24 season, scoring 10 goals and setting up five more.

Erik ten Hag opens up on future after Manchester United win FA Cup final

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag suggested that he was a part of the project at the club after the side's 2-1 win over Manchester City. This comes in the wake of reports that he would be sacked irrespective of the result of the game.

Following the game, he said (via Sky Sports):

"I don't think about this. I'm in a project and we are exactly where we want to be. We are constructing a team and when I took over, it was a mess at Man Utd. We are now on our way to constructing a team for the future."

"There will be ups and downs, but you see, the team is developing, the team is winning and at the end of the day, it is about winning trophies."

"The team also plays to an identity, but you need the players to be available. You need a strong squad in top football, especially when you play in England and in Europe. The Premier League is so competitive, so you need a very good squad, and you need the players available in that squad."

The Red Devils have reportedly already lined up possible replacements for Ten Hag. The likes of Kieran McKenna, Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel have been mentioned as alternatives.

It was a difficult season for Manchester United as they finished eighth in the league, their worst-ever finish in the Premier League era. They also endured a poor campaign in the Champions League, where they finished last in their group.