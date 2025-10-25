“Just downright horrific”, “You have caused us enough” - Chelsea fans slam 28-year-old star after 2-1 loss against Sunderland

Chelsea fans have expressed their disappointment with the performance of defender Tosin Adarabioyo after their defeat to Sunderland in the Premier League. The Blues suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat in front of their fans, handing them a first defeat in five games.
Enzo Maresca showed his side's depth by making eight changes to the Blues' XI for the visit of high-flying Sunderland to Stamford Bridge. Experienced centre-back Adarabioyo was one of those dropped to the bench, with teenage sensation Josh Acheampong starting in his place.
Maresca introduced former Fulham man Adarabioyo in place of the impressive Acheampong in the 76th minute to shore up the back line with his experience. The 28-year-old was directly involved in what turned out to be Sunderland's winner, as he was easily pinned by Brian Brobbey, who set up the late strike.
Chelsea fans were unhappy with the contribution of Tosin Adarabioyo, and a number of them took to X to air their grievances. A fan described the centre-back as 'pathetic' and 'horrific'.
Tosin Adarabioyo made his eighth appearance of the season for Chelsea as they suffered a surprise home defeat. The centre-back has started four times for the Blues in the league this season following the knee injury picked up by Levi Colwill in the summer.
Adarabioyo won two of four aerial duels in his 14 minutes of action for Maresca's side and completed 88% of his passes. He made one clearance and one recovery, and won his only tackle in the game.
Chelsea stunned by Sunderland at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea's high-flying youngsters were brought crashing down to earth as Sunderland came from behind to defeat them 2-1 in the Premier League. The Black Cats moved up to second on the log, continuing their impressive start to the 2025-26 season.
Fresh from trouncing Ajax in the UEFA Champions League, the Blues took just four minutes to open the scoring through Alejandro Garnacho's smart finish. They controlled proceedings but were pegged back in the 22nd minute when Wilson Isidor found the net following a long throw-in.
Sunderland withstood Chelsea pressure in the second half before delivering a sucker-punch in the 93rd minute. Substitute Brian Brobbey held up the ball expertly before laying it off to Chemsdine Talbi, who found the bottom corner with a fine finish, his first goal for the Black Cats.