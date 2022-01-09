“Just edges it” – Jamie Carragher names better defender between John Terry and Rio Ferdinand

Legendary Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher celebrated the 25th anniversary of his Liverpool debut on Saturday. The former Liverpool man took to Twitter to share a picture of his debut and some of the subsequent honors he won at Liverpool in a touching tweet. Taking some time out to reply to fan questions and well-wishers, the former England international was asked who the better defender was between John Terry and Rio Ferdinand.

Picking the Chelsea legend, Carragher replied:

“Both brilliant but I think Terry just edges it.”

Rio Ferdinand started his career at West Ham before moving in a club record deal to Leeds for £18 million in 2000. The London-born defender would break the transfer record again in two years when he signed for Manchester United for £30 million.

Ferdinand enjoyed his best and most successful spell at Manchester United, where under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson, the Englishman won every available top level trophy at the club. The defender would go on to form an impressive defensive partnership with Nemanja Vidic, widely believed to be one of the best center-back pairings in Premier League history.

John Terry, widely believed to be one of the greatest defenders of his generation, came through the Chelsea youth ranks. The English defender did it all with his boyhood club, winning every club competition he ever played in with Chelsea. Terry formed the spine of Chelsea’s defense for years, forming stable defensive partnerships across his period as the key center-half for the Blues. The former defender notably featured in the legendary Chelsea squad that set a record for fewest goals conceded in a Premier League season.

Carragher must have had a tough choice to make, with both players featuring over 150 times for the national team and having a host of medals in their collection.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher picks Roy Keane over Gary Neville as his favorite Manchester United player

Roy Keane of Manchester United

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have formed a close friendship in retirement while working for Sky Sports. Despite disagreeing frequently, the pair have become rather fond of each other and always seem to be interacting.

So it came as a surprise when, while replying to questions aimed at him, Carragher picked another United legend as his favorite Manchester United player.

The Liverpool legend cheekily omitted his fellow pundit in favor of the more taciturn Keane.

Also Read Article Continues below

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have become famous for exchanging banter and teasing each other and this latest installment has proved equally interesting.

Edited by Ashwin