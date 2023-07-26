“Just enjoy the games and quality” – MLS legend hits out at criticism about defending after Lionel Messi dominance against Atlanta United

Former MLS star Taylor Twellman has hit back at criticism of Atlanta United's defending after Inter Miami star Lionel Messi dominated the side.

The Argentine has been splendid for the Florida side since his arrival, bagging three goals and one assist in two appearances so far. It looked too easy for the 36-year-old against Atlanta in their Leagues Cup clash on July 25.

He found himself in space for his first goal of the night before finishing from close range to complete a second-half brace. He also provided an assist in a 4-0 win for Atlanta. Some fans were quick to point out the lack of quality in the defending from the opposition.

However, Twellman, who works as an analyst for MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, responded to the criticism. He showed a video of Messi's goal against Atlanta and compared it to a similar goal he scored with Paris-Saint Germain.

He captioned the video:

"I love reading the “indictments” of @MLS defending when @ATLUTD gave up 4 goals to…..the @NewYorkRedBulls for god sake. ATL are the worst defense in the league for me and that included the Miami team they just played that’s in last place. Just enjoy the games and quality."

Atlanta United have been one of the leakiest defenses in the MLS this season, with their 39 goals conceded the second-highest mark in the league.

With their second win on the trot, Inter Miami have secured qualification to the knockout stages of the Leagues Cup.

The Florida side will next face Charlotte FC in August in what will be Messi's first appearance in the MLS since signing a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Lionel Messi breaks record with goal over Atlanta United

The Argentine notched a goal against his 100th opponent.

Lionel Messi reached yet another milestone in his career during Inter Miami's 4-0 win over Atlanta United. The 36-year-old bagged a brace and set up a goal, with the MLS side becoming the 100th opponent he has scored against in the process.

The Argentine superstar has enjoyed a brilliant start to life in Miami. He came off the bench and scored a late free kick to hand his side the win over Mexican side Cruz Azul in his first appearance.

Then, in his first start for the club, he led the Florida team to a comfortable win over Atlanta, securing qualification to the knockout rounds of the Leagues Cup.

He has scored 816 goals and provided 396 assists for club and country so far.

He began his tally in 2005 for Barcelona, coming off the bench late in the game to score against Albacete in La Liga. Following 17 illustrious years with the Blaugrana, he moved to Paris Saint-Germain for two years before joining Inter Miami.