“Just enjoy him”, “Absolutely sensational btw” – Liverpool fans express delight with performance from 25-year-old star in massive 9-0 win over Bournemouth

Liverpool fans hailed Luis Diaz for a masterclass of a performance during the Reds' emphatic 9-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on August 27.

Jurgen Klopp's men got their first win of the league season by hammering Bournemouth at Anfield. Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz each scored braces. Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Fabio Carvalho also got on the scoresheet.

However, fans were especially left in awe of Diaz's performance. The forward signed for the Anfield club during the winter transfer window from Porto. His performances since the move have been top-notch, as he has registered nine goals and five assists in 31 matches so far.

Many fans wrote on Twitter that the Colombian has filled the void left by Sadio Mane. The Senegalese made a move to Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

With three goals already from only four league games, Diaz seems to be on his way to having an eye-catching campaign.

Here's how fans reacted on Twitter to the 25-year-old's amazing showing against Bournemouth:

Rational Supporter ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @Anfieldlnsider We are not missing Mané. He was wonderful, now he’s gone. Luis Diaz is the 2nd best left winger in world football. Just enjoy him. We are not missing Mané. He was wonderful, now he’s gone. Luis Diaz is the 2nd best left winger in world football. Just enjoy him.

Laurie @LFCLaurie Most complete Luis Diaz performance we've seen too. Most complete Luis Diaz performance we've seen too.

🤽🏾‍♂️ @Luchoresi Diaz really reminded me of mane today

Them typa goals are mane’s bread and butter Diaz really reminded me of mane todayThem typa goals are mane’s bread and butter

Eden @theKloppEnd_ Diaz was absolutely sensational btw. He was just extremely unlucky with his finishing before but now he’ll get it down Diaz was absolutely sensational btw. He was just extremely unlucky with his finishing before but now he’ll get it down

Sean @SeanDOlfc Diaz is going to “where are the goals hermano “his way to 15 in the league Diaz is going to “where are the goals hermano “his way to 15 in the league

- @disgame22 Diaz has 3 in 4 after the world told me he can’t score goals Diaz has 3 in 4 after the world told me he can’t score goals https://t.co/gBPiQHItwS

joey @joeyftblv2 Diaz is actually that guy now, three goals for the season already. It's gonna be special Diaz is actually that guy now, three goals for the season already. It's gonna be special

M.Salah11 @fcsalah11 Luis Diaz when heard Liverpool fans say they miss Mane Luis Diaz when heard Liverpool fans say they miss Mane https://t.co/GgsLnvsV7Q

Liverpool endured a torrid start to their Premier League season. They played out two draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace. It was followed by a disappointing 2-1 loss to Manchester United away.

However, a thumping win in their latest game should help Jurgen Klopp's lot regain their confidence.

With five points from four games, Liverpool sit in ninth spot in the table, one spot below arch rivals Manchester United.

Liverpool have submitted a bid for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong

FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong

According to Futbol Total (Via Sports Illustrated), Liverpool have submitted a bid of £60 million to sign Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Reds are open to adding a midfielder to their armory this season.

Meanwhile, De Jong's future at the Catalan club has been the subject of discussion over the course of the summer. He would certainly be a supreme addition to Jurgen Klopp's bunch if a transfer does take place.

Ahead of his team's clash against Bournemouth, the German tactician said about strengthening Liverpool's squad depth in the middle of the park:

"It would be cool to have a new midfielder in, of course now. Yes, I am the one who said we don't need a midfielder, and you were all right and I was wrong."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Frenkie de Jong is one possible option for Liverpool before the transfer deadline. NEW: Frenkie de Jong is one possible option for Liverpool before the transfer deadline. #lfc [times] 🚨 NEW: Frenkie de Jong is one possible option for Liverpool before the transfer deadline. #lfc [times]

De Jong has made 142 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Ajax in 2019. He has picked up 13 goals and provided 18 assists during his time at the Camp Nou.

