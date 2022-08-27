Liverpool offer £60 million to sign Barcelona superstar Frenkie de Jong before transfer window ends - Reports

Liverpool have made a surprise bid for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to reports from Futbol Total (via SI). As per the report, the Reds have made a £60 million offer for the Dutchman's services.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has changed his stance on the prospect of signing a new midfielder in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Ahead of the Reds' Premier League encounter against Bournemouth, the German tactician addressed the media and claimed that he was wrong to rule out the signing of a midfielder this summer.

Klopp has insisted that the Reds could sign a new midfielder in the next few days but only if the 'right one' is available. He said:

"It would be cool to have a new midfielder in, of course now. Yes, I am the one who said we don't need a midfielder, and you were all right and I was wrong.

"Now we are going for a midfielder. We will do something but it has to be the right one."

Now, as reports suggest, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong could turn out to be that midfielder.

The Dutchman has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United throughout the summer but those rumors have died down over the last few days. Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in the former Ajax midfielder this summer.

De Jong joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 from Ajax for a fee around €75 million but has not quite managed to live up to the hype. The rumored Liverpool target has played 142 games for the Blaugrana, scoring 13 goals and providing 18 assists in the process.

Liverpool's midfield issues could be solved by the Barcelona outcast but a move looks unlikely

With Jurgen Klopp's side struggling with injuries, it has not been an ideal start for the Reds. De Jong could prove to be a much-needed addition to the Liverpool midfield that has struggled so far this season.

However, De Jong making a move away from Barcelona this summer looks highly unlikely.

As reported by The Mirror, the Dutchman has already deferred £15million in unpaid wages and will not leave Barcelona without those being paid up in full.

